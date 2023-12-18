‘An idiot but not a sex predator’: Woman describes Woodway man accused sexually abusing her child over a six-year period

WOODWAY, Texas (KWTX) - Andrew Richard Aubry, 37, is charged with continuous sexual abuse of a child after an 11-year-old told a school counselor Aubry sexually assaulted them multiple times over a period of six years, a criminal complaint affidavit states.

The victim reported the alleged sexual assaults on Nov. 17, 2023, to a counselor at River Valley Elementary and the school alerted Child Protective Services.

The affidavit states the victim lived with the mother and two siblings at a home in the 600 block of Falcon Drive. CPS reportedly removed the two siblings from the home on Nov. 20, the document further states.

During an interview at the Child Advocacy Center, the child told investigators Aubry first sexually assault them when they were 5 years old. The sexual assaults continued over the next several years when the child’s mother was at work or away from home, the affidavit states.

The victim, investigators claim, said Aubry would sometimes enter the home “stumbling” when he had been drinking too much and sexually assault them.

According to investigators, the victim said they felt unsafe at home and would stay in their room most of the time to avoid Aubry inside the home.

When investigators spoke with the victim’s mother, the woman claimed the victim was lying in order to get out of the home and be able to live with grandparents.

The woman, investigators wrote in the affidavit, claimed Aubry had not had a job in five years and would stay home to care for her children.

The woman described Aubry to investigators as an “idiot, immature, and inappropriate, but not a sexual predator,” the affidavit states.

Investigators reportedly called Aubry multiple times to get his side of the story, but failed to get ahold of him. Aubry, the affidavit states, later called investigators and told them he was “declining the interview on the advice of his attorney.”

County records indicate Aubry works for UPS.

He is being held at the McLennan County Jail on a $75,000 bond, per online jail records.

