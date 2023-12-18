Toys for Tots
Advertise
Be Remarkable
Central Texas Salutes
Restaurant Report Card
Tell Me Something Good
Legal Minute
Minuto Legal

‘An idiot but not a sex predator’: Woman describes Woodway man accused sexually abusing her child over a six-year period

Andrew Aubry is charged with continuous sexual abuse of a child.
Andrew Aubry is charged with continuous sexual abuse of a child.(KWTX GRAPHIC)
By KWTX Staff
Published: Dec. 18, 2023 at 1:37 PM CST|Updated: 35 minutes ago
Email This Link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

WOODWAY, Texas (KWTX) - Andrew Richard Aubry, 37, is charged with continuous sexual abuse of a child after an 11-year-old told a school counselor Aubry sexually assaulted them multiple times over a period of six years, a criminal complaint affidavit states.

The victim reported the alleged sexual assaults on Nov. 17, 2023, to a counselor at River Valley Elementary and the school alerted Child Protective Services.

The affidavit states the victim lived with the mother and two siblings at a home in the 600 block of Falcon Drive. CPS reportedly removed the two siblings from the home on Nov. 20, the document further states.

During an interview at the Child Advocacy Center, the child told investigators Aubry first sexually assault them when they were 5 years old. The sexual assaults continued over the next several years when the child’s mother was at work or away from home, the affidavit states.

The victim, investigators claim, said Aubry would sometimes enter the home “stumbling” when he had been drinking too much and sexually assault them.

According to investigators, the victim said they felt unsafe at home and would stay in their room most of the time to avoid Aubry inside the home.

When investigators spoke with the victim’s mother, the woman claimed the victim was lying in order to get out of the home and be able to live with grandparents.

The woman, investigators wrote in the affidavit, claimed Aubry had not had a job in five years and would stay home to care for her children.

The woman described Aubry to investigators as an “idiot, immature, and inappropriate, but not a sexual predator,” the affidavit states.

Investigators reportedly called Aubry multiple times to get his side of the story, but failed to get ahold of him. Aubry, the affidavit states, later called investigators and told them he was “declining the interview on the advice of his attorney.”

County records indicate Aubry works for UPS.

He is being held at the McLennan County Jail on a $75,000 bond, per online jail records.

Copyright 2023 KWTX. All rights reserved.

Most Read

The photo shows Hall kneeling down to help the young boy, who is wearing a holiday-themed suit.
Elementary school custodian warms hearts with small gesture: ‘He is one of a kind’
The Fuddruckers location in Waco
One of the last remaining Fuddruckers is closing in Waco
Louise Jean Wilson
‘Someday I will forgive’: Parents of Whitney teen killed in Houston road rage incident open up about devastating loss
Police officers responded to the crash in the 4900 block of Lake Shore Drive shortly before 3...
Waco police identify man killed in head-on collision on Lake Shore
A California airport worker hit a $20 million jackpot thanks to playing the lottery on his...
Airport worker wins $20 million from scratch-off ticket he bought on lunch break

Latest News

Baylor University's new Foster Pavilion
FIRST LOOK: Baylor University’s new Foster Pavilion
KWTX News 10 at Noon
FIRST LOOK: New Foster Pavilion for Baylor University Basketball teams
More than 1,000 Killeen Elementary students enjoy early Christmas gifts from local business
More than 1,000 Killeen Elementary students enjoy early Christmas gifts from local business
KWTX News 10 This Morning
More than 1,000 Killeen Elementary students enjoy early Christmas gifts from local business