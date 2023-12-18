Award-winning cruise starts sailing out of Galveston, trips planned into 2024

GALVESTON, Texas (KWTX) - An award-winning cruise ship started sailing out of Galveston this month.

The Norwegian Prima, Norwegian Cruise Line’s 18th cruise ship, started their first trip out of Galveston Friday, Dec. 15.

This trip is one of multiple 7-day expeditions that the cruise ship will embark on out of Galveston.

Anyone who books a trip on the Norwegian Prima can visit many tropical destinations including:

Cozumel, Mexico

Costa Maya, Mexico

Harvest Caye, Belize

Roatan, Honduras

The Norwegian Prima first launched in from Reykjavik, Iceland in August 2022.

The ship features 20 decks and can accommodate nearly 3,100 passengers.

Trips will be sailing out of Galveston through April 2024.

Additional trips are scheduled out of Galveston from January 2025 through March 2025.

