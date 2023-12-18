Toys for Tots
Advertise
Be Remarkable
Central Texas Salutes
Restaurant Report Card
Tell Me Something Good
Legal Minute
Minuto Legal

Cowboys clinch 3rd straight playoff berth before kicking off against Bills

The Dallas Cowboys clinched a playoff berth — their third straight — before they even kicked off against the Buffalo Bills
Dallas Cowboys Logo. (Source: Dallas Cowboys Twitter. )
Dallas Cowboys Logo. (Source: Dallas Cowboys Twitter. )
By By The Associated Press
Published: Dec. 18, 2023 at 12:46 PM CST|Updated: moments ago
Email This Link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

ORCHARD PARK, N.Y. (AP) — The Dallas Cowboys clinched a playoff berth — their third straight — before they even kicked off against the Buffalo Bills on Sunday.

The Cowboys' clinching scenario came down to Green Bay and Atlanta losing earlier in the day, coupled with the Detroit Lions' 42-17 win over Denver on Saturday.

The Cowboys (10-3) are now playing for seeding position, with a chance win the NFC East and first place overall in the NFC.

Dallas entered the weekend tied with NFC East rival Philadelphia as well as the San Francisco 49ers. The Niners have the tiebreakers in having beaten both Dallas and Philadelphia already this season. The tiebreaker between Dallas and Philadelphia could come down to the teams' overall division or conference records.

The Cowboys' three-season playoff run is their longest since a six-year run spanning the 1991-96 seasons.

___

AP NFL: https://apnews.com/hub/nfl

Most Read

The photo shows Hall kneeling down to help the young boy, who is wearing a holiday-themed suit.
Elementary school custodian warms hearts with small gesture: ‘He is one of a kind’
The Fuddruckers location in Waco
One of the last remaining Fuddruckers is closing in Waco
Louise Jean Wilson
‘Someday I will forgive’: Parents of Whitney teen killed in Houston road rage incident open up about devastating loss
Police officers responded to the crash in the 4900 block of Lake Shore Drive shortly before 3...
Waco police identify man killed in head-on collision on Lake Shore
A California airport worker hit a $20 million jackpot thanks to playing the lottery on his...
Airport worker wins $20 million from scratch-off ticket he bought on lunch break

Latest News

Milwaukee Bucks' Giannis Antetokounmpo pauses before an NBA basketball game against the...
Antetokounmpo passes Abdul-Jabbar for Bucks’ career rebounding record in victory over Rockets
Buffalo Bills running back James Cook (4) celebrates with quarterback Josh Allen (17) after...
James Cook leads dominant rushing attack as Bills trample Cowboys 31-10
Generic Basketball
Dibba scores 19 to lead Abilene Christian past UTEP 88-82
3 bystanders were injured as police fatally shot a man who pointed his gun at a Texas bar