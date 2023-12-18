Toys for Tots
Advertise
Be Remarkable
Central Texas Salutes
Restaurant Report Card
Tell Me Something Good
Legal Minute
Minuto Legal

Dibba scores 19 to lead Abilene Christian past UTEP 88-82

Led by Ali Abdou Dibba's 19 points, the Abilene Christian Wildcats defeated the UTEP Miners 88-82
Generic Basketball
Generic Basketball(wtoc)
By The Associated Press
Published: Dec. 18, 2023 at 12:47 PM CST|Updated: 34 minutes ago
Email This Link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

ABILENE, Texas (AP) — Ali Abdou Dibba had 19 points in Abilene Christian’s 88-82 victory against UTEP on Sunday night.

Dibba also contributed seven rebounds for the Wildcats (5-6). Hunter Jack Madden was 2 of 8 shooting, including 2 for 5 from 3-point range, and went 12 for 13 from the line to add 18 points. Leonardo Bettiol had 14 points and shot 4 of 6 from the field and 6 for 8 from the line.

Tae Hardy led the way for the Miners (6-5) with 22 points and four steals. UTEP also got 14 points, seven rebounds, four assists and five steals from Zid Powell. Calvin Solomon also had 11 points.

___

The Associated Press created this story using technology provided by Data Skrive and data from Sportradar.

Most Read

The photo shows Hall kneeling down to help the young boy, who is wearing a holiday-themed suit.
Elementary school custodian warms hearts with small gesture: ‘He is one of a kind’
The Fuddruckers location in Waco
One of the last remaining Fuddruckers is closing in Waco
Louise Jean Wilson
‘Someday I will forgive’: Parents of Whitney teen killed in Houston road rage incident open up about devastating loss
Police officers responded to the crash in the 4900 block of Lake Shore Drive shortly before 3...
Waco police identify man killed in head-on collision on Lake Shore
A California airport worker hit a $20 million jackpot thanks to playing the lottery on his...
Airport worker wins $20 million from scratch-off ticket he bought on lunch break

Latest News

Milwaukee Bucks' Giannis Antetokounmpo pauses before an NBA basketball game against the...
Antetokounmpo passes Abdul-Jabbar for Bucks’ career rebounding record in victory over Rockets
Buffalo Bills running back James Cook (4) celebrates with quarterback Josh Allen (17) after...
James Cook leads dominant rushing attack as Bills trample Cowboys 31-10
Dallas Cowboys Logo. (Source: Dallas Cowboys Twitter. )
Cowboys clinch 3rd straight playoff berth before kicking off against Bills
3 bystanders were injured as police fatally shot a man who pointed his gun at a Texas bar