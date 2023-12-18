Escaped Texas inmate captured; mother charged

BRAZORIA COUNTY, Texas (KWTX) - The Brazoria County Sheriff’s Office on Monday announced escaped inmate Robert Yancy Jr., 39, was captured in Matagorda County.

Two people suspected of being involved in Yancy’s escape were also arrested.

The fugitive’s mother, Leonor Priestle, was charged permitting or facilitating an escape.

LEFT TO RIGHT: Robert Yancy, Jr.; Leonor Priestle, and Russell Williams. (KWTX GRAPHIC/ Texas DCJ PHOTOS)

Another man identified by authorities as Russell Williams was charged with criminal intent to escape.

Yancy escaped from the Clemens Unit in Brazoria County on Sunday. He was serving life in prison without parole for continuous sexual abuse of a child out of Victoria County.

He will soon be will soon be facing additional felony escape charges.

This is a developing story.

