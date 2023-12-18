Toys for Tots
Advertise
Be Remarkable
Central Texas Salutes
Restaurant Report Card
Tell Me Something Good
Legal Minute
Minuto Legal

FIRST LOOK: Baylor University’s new Foster Pavilion

By KWTX Staff
Published: Dec. 18, 2023 at 12:55 PM CST|Updated: 24 minutes ago
Email This Link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

WACO, Texas (KWTX) - The Baylor University basketball teams are closer than ever to playing their first games at the new Foster Pavilion in downtown Waco.

KWTX was given its first look inside the new arena on Monday, Dec. 18.

The more than $200 million project has been under construction since 2022 and is scheduled to host its first game in a couple of weeks.

It will seat more than 7,000 fans and provided a game experience “closer to the action,” university officials said.

The arena’s inaugural game will feature the Baylor Lady Bears taking on TCU on Jan. 3.

Copyright 2023 KWTX. All rights reserved.

Most Read

The photo shows Hall kneeling down to help the young boy, who is wearing a holiday-themed suit.
Elementary school custodian warms hearts with small gesture: ‘He is one of a kind’
The Fuddruckers location in Waco
One of the last remaining Fuddruckers is closing in Waco
Louise Jean Wilson
‘Someday I will forgive’: Parents of Whitney teen killed in Houston road rage incident open up about devastating loss
Police officers responded to the crash in the 4900 block of Lake Shore Drive shortly before 3...
Waco police identify man killed in head-on collision on Lake Shore
A California airport worker hit a $20 million jackpot thanks to playing the lottery on his...
Airport worker wins $20 million from scratch-off ticket he bought on lunch break

Latest News

KWTX News 10 at Noon
Waco police identify man killed in Lake Shore head-on collision
KWTX News 10 at Noon
FIRST LOOK: New Foster Pavilion for Baylor University Basketball teams
More than 1,000 Killeen Elementary students enjoy early Christmas gifts from local business
More than 1,000 Killeen Elementary students enjoy early Christmas gifts from local business
KWTX News 10 This Morning
More than 1,000 Killeen Elementary students enjoy early Christmas gifts from local business