FIRST LOOK: Baylor University’s new Foster Pavilion

WACO, Texas (KWTX) - The Baylor University basketball teams are closer than ever to playing their first games at the new Foster Pavilion in downtown Waco.

KWTX was given its first look inside the new arena on Monday, Dec. 18.

The more than $200 million project has been under construction since 2022 and is scheduled to host its first game in a couple of weeks.

It will seat more than 7,000 fans and provided a game experience “closer to the action,” university officials said.

The arena’s inaugural game will feature the Baylor Lady Bears taking on TCU on Jan. 3.

Copyright 2023 KWTX. All rights reserved.