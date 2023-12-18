Advertise
Former officer at Mart correctional facility charged after inmate assaults fellow detainee

Naeem Williams
Naeem Williams(KWTX GRAPHIC)
By Tommy Witherspoon
Published: Dec. 18, 2023 at 4:36 PM CST|Updated: 16 minutes ago
McLennan County, Texas (KWTX) - A former officer at the McLennan County State Juvenile Correctional Facility in Mart was arrested Monday after he was named in a sealed indictment in November.

Naeem Williams, 32, of Killeen, was indicted on official oppression and tampering with a government record charges, both Class A misdemeanors.

He was indicted under seal Nov. 21 because he had not been arrested on those charges until Monday.

According to the indictment, Williams failed to intervene in an assault in which one offender punched another offender in the face with his fist and then failed to seek medical attention for the injured inmate after the assault in April 2022.

Count 2 alleges Williams filed a false incident report about “the cause or method of a juvenile’s injury.”

The case was investigated by the Office of Inspector General and referred to the Special Prosecution Unit, which sought the indictment against Williams.

Williams, who was fired after the investigation, worked at the Mart facility from September 2021 to May 2022, according to Texas Juvenile Justice Department officials.

