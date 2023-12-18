More than 1,000 Killeen Elementary students enjoy early Christmas gifts from local business

KILLEEN, Texas (KWTX) - More than 1,000 students at Killeen Elementary are now enjoying an early Christmas gift after The Salas Team Realtors surprised them with presents, making sure each student has a new gift to play with on Christmas morning.

Shelly Salas, the team leader for ‘Your Home Guaranteed’ The Salas Team, said this is the seventh year the firm has given gifts to students at the Killeen ISD school. She said Killeen Elementary has some low-income students who may not receive anything under the tree on Christmas Day.

“We wanted to ensure that at least every child within these doors was getting a Christmas gift,” she said.

Laughter, smiles and cheer filled Killeen Elementary Friday morning. Volunteers from the real estate firm surprised students and handed out wrapped presents with students’ names on them to all ages.

“You have the moments where the kids are so excited, and you can see the twinkle in their eye,” Salas said. “They’re so excited to open up the gift that they wanted.”

Salas remembered one student who was excited about the surprise but did not unwrap his gift during the event.

“The moments that I remember most is when there was a child that got a gift and held onto it,” she said. “He didn’t want to open it up because he wasn’t going to get another gift. He wanted to wait till Christmas morning so he would have a Christmas gift to open.”

Salas, who is the owner, associate broker for The Salas Team Realtors and a U.S. Army Veteran, said this event is very special to her and her husband because they grew up without gifts underneath their tree on Christmas morning.

“My husband and I, we grew up very poor,” Salas said. Many Christmases I didn’t get a gift, and I know how you feel how that feels as a little kid, not to get a gift. So, my husband and I wanted to make sure that every child here at Killeen Elementary gets a gift, so they don’t have to feel as sad as we felt when we were children.”

Not only will these students have a gift, but they will also have a photo with Santa and special memories. By giving gifts to these students, Salas hopes others will be inspired to give gifts or kindness in her community.

“We’re all about giving back to our community, paying it forward, having a positive impact, and this is what it’s all about,” she said. “So, if everyone would just take a moment and pass on positivity to everyone in our area, I mean, what an amazing Christmas gift, right?”

This is the seventh year the Salas Team has surprised students with gifts. Now, these students will have a new toy or game to enjoy on December 25.

