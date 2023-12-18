Sober living home in Waco needs donations to make major renovations

WACO, Texas (KWTX) - Sunshine Recovery House, one of Waco’s only sober living homes for women, needs help to continue offering a comfortable environment for eight women with substance abuse.

Natasha Sheibe battled drug and alcohol addiction for 30 years of her life.

”I started using and drinking around 11 or 12 years old,” Sheibe said. “It took me a long, long time to live a different way.”

She just recently celebrated six years of sobriety and without Sunshine Recovery House none of it would’ve been possible.

”I never knew how to pay bills on time, I could never hold residency,” Sheibe said. “I couldn’t pay my cars on time and I didn’t know how to keep a job.”

For a reduced rent price women facing substance abuse can live in the home and receive resources to achieve sobriety.

The nonprofit moved to the home back in 2019, thanks to tons of community donations. Executive director Jenn Tobin said it didn’t come without its flaws.

”This is a home for women, it’s a beautiful 100-year-old home that deserves to be saved,” Tobin said.

The electrical wiring plus all 70 of the windows still need to be replaced.

In March of 2020 the nonprofit was supposed to have a big fundraiser to pay for all the renovations, but COVID canceled it.

”As soon as we made that money in March, we were supposed to start the renovations in April,” Tobin said.

Since then donations are barely trickling in, and the nonprofit needs about $130,000 to make the repairs.

”Learning to stay sober is not easy and just knowing you have a comfortable space to come home to, that can be a game changer,” Sheibe said.

To help donate to the window and electrical repairs, visit this GoFundMe or mail a check to 32694 P.O. Box Waco, TX.

