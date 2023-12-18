Sunny skies today won’t return until AFTER Santa Claus comes to town!

Get ready for what’ll be, well, an UGLY week of weather across Central Texas leading into Christmas! Not only are we expecting at least an inch of rain for many spots when the rain does eventually come to a close next week, but we’re also expecting warmer-than-normal temperatures through at least Christmas too! Temperatures today under clear skies are starting out much warmer than yesterday with the majority of us kicking off the day in the mid-40s. There will be warmer temperatures in the upper 40s in spots with cooler temperatures in the upper 30s too, but we’ll all even out in the low-to-mid 60s today with the abundance of sunshine we’re expecting. A weak cold front passed through overnight which will help to keep afternoon highs cooler today, but another cold front arriving late today and tonight will drop temperatures again Tuesday. We’re expecting mostly cloudy skies nearly all day Tuesday with morning lows in the mid-to-upper 30s warming only into the upper 50s and low 60s. Tuesday’s afternoon highs will be right around average for this time of year, as will the morning lows too, but we’re warming back up quickly Wednesday! Morning lows in the mid-40s will warm into the upper 60s despite cloudy skies throughout the day. Wednesday’s cloudiness is just a sign of what’s to come.

What’s to come late this week and early next week is rain! We do desperately need the rain since we could potentially finish the year with a near 8″ rainfall deficit, but we’ll see waves of rain push through the state from Thursday through at least Christmas Eve. Before getting into some of the specifics, I do want to point out that there are a LOT of uncertainties regarding when the best rain chances will arrive, how much rain could fall, and even when the rain may depart. With that being said, we’re expecting cloudy skies and occasionally rainy conditions from Thursday onward. As of now, Thursday looks to be a mostly dry day, but rain chances should start to creep in late Thursday afternoon and Thursday night ahead of what could be a mostly rainy day Friday. Thursday’s highs in the upper 60s should drop a bit Friday with the higher rain chances pushing in, but we’ll still be in the mid-60s. After Friday, the forecast becomes quite unclear as we don’t know whether or not we’ll keep enough energy in the atmosphere Saturday to keep rain chances around. Rain chances are only near 40% right now since there’s a good chance that most of the day stays dry. Sunday’s rain chances will creep up to 60% with a Christmas (mostly) morning rain chance of 30%. The higher rain chances Christmas Eve compared to Christmas Day entirely depends on how quickly the storm system pushes in. Should it arrive later than forecast, Christmas Day could be quite rainy! Rain should eventually come to a close by Wednesday of next week with around an inch of rain set to fall. Rainfall totals are also a bit uncertain, but some forecast model data is suggesting a few spots receive two inches of rain! As far as temperatures go, expect morning lows from Wednesday through at least Sunday to start out in the mid-50s with afternoon highs reaching the mid-to-upper 60s every day. A more notable temperature drop could push through at some point next week but exactly when is uncertain.

