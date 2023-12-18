Toys for Tots
TDCJ searching for escaped inmate serving life in prison

Robert Yancy Jr., 39.
Robert Yancy Jr., 39.(TDCJ)
By Joe Ashley
Published: Dec. 17, 2023 at 9:12 PM CST|Updated: 16 minutes ago
BRAZORIA COUNTY, Texas (KWTX) - The Texas Department of Criminal Justice is searching for an inmate who escaped from the Clemens Unit in Brazoria on Sunday.

Authorities say Robert Yancy Jr., 39, was last seen at 3:38 p.m. in a white Nissan Versa with license plate number DNR9145.

He was last seen wearing a black beanie and black sweater, according to authorities.

Yancy was serving life in prison without parole for continuous sexual abuse of a child out of Victoria County.

The Brazoria County Sheriff’s Office says they put the vehicles license plate number in the state-wide system and got a hit near Victoria County at around 6:09 p.m.

“All information obtained at this point leads us to believe Yancy is no longer in Brazoria County,” the Brazoria County Sheriff’s Office said in a Facebook post.

Authorities say if anyone sees Yancy, do not approach him and call local law enforcement.

Anyone with information about Yancy’s location is asked to call the Office of Inspector General at 1-800-832-8477.

