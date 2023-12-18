Texas Santa: Custodian raises money to buy Christmas gifts for all of his school kids with hope of bringing joy amid dark times

PARIS, Texas (KWTX) - A beloved elementary school custodian who always goes above and beyond his job responsibilities can add Santa to the list of roles he plays after he went door-to-door raising money to purchase Christmas gifts for every student at his school.

Davis Harris, 65, pulled a sleigh while dressed as Santa Claus for the special deliveries at Justiss Elementary in the Paris Independent School District. Harris has worked for the Northeast Texas school since 2008.

“I just couldn’t give one child or two kids a present,” Harris said. “I couldn’t do it for the whole school, then I didn’t want to do it.”

Harris first got the idea a year ago after seeing yet another school shooting on television.

“I watch evening news every day and all that trouble going on, and then it was before Thanksgiving last year, I’m watching and something just hit me about the kids and school shootings and tears started running out of my eyes and I just wanted to do something for my kids,” Harris said.

While Harris had never played Santa to students before, he is known for his big heart year-round.

Davis Harris dressed as Santa Claus (Courtesy Photo for KWTX. Do not use without permission.)

The grandfather of three dresses up and uses puppets to sing “Happy Birthday” to every student on their special day in the school’s cafeteria and sets up trashcans the boys and girls can run around on a stick horse.

One time, Harris even came back to school once his shift ended to sing to a student he almost forgot.

“I try to get to know every kid at Justiss,” he smiled.

The custodian throws an ice cream party for every 4th grader on their last day of school, and if a kid is without change for the snack bar, Harris is known to give his last 50 cents to help.

Justiss Principal Renee Elmore says Mr. Harris loves every kid as his own.

“One time, we were out on the playground, and we had to run in to get a lockdown and he beat every administrator and our school resource officer officer out to the playground to protect our children,” Elmore said. “That man would take it for any student on this campus.”

Elmore was not surprised when Harris came to her with the idea of purchasing nearly 600 Christmas gifts.

Davis Harris, 65, pulled a sleigh while dressed as Santa Claus for the special deliveries at Justiss Elementary in the Paris Independent School District in Northeast Texas where he’s worked since 2008. (Courtesy Photo for use by KWTX. Do not use without permission.)

“I was like ‘okay, that’s great but how are we going to afford this? You know I’m willing to do whatever you want to do, Mr. Harris’ and he said, ‘I’m going to go get the money.’”

With Elmore’s blessing, Harris would clean the school until his shift ended at 1 p.m. and then go solicit donations from Paris businesses.

“I was looking for a dollar a kid,” Harris said. “I told them what I was wanting to do and they loved the idea.”

Within days, Harris had raised enough money to spend $4 per child.

“That man started bringing money in and he had almost all the money within a couple of weeks,” Elmore beamed. “He had sponsors who donated $200, $300, $150 at a time. He’d go in and tell them the story and they’re like, ‘how much do you need?’ He was amazing.”

Elves from around the school helped Harris select the perfect gifts.

The kids’ faces when he dropped them off said it all.

Davis Harris delivered Christmas gifts to every single child in his school. (Courtesy Photos for use by KWTX. Do not use without permission.)

“Just seeing the kids when you went in there and then they ask, ‘can I open my present?’ And I said, ‘yeah go on and open them’ and then when they open them and then you see their eyes light up, that’s from kindergarten to 4th grade, they’re like, ‘thank you. I wanted that.’ Yeah, that puts your heart at ease and your mind at rest. It’s just a good feeling.”

Mr. Harris would like to thank Paris Chevrolet, Liberty National Bank, First Federal Community Bank, Justiss staff members and other generous donors.

He’s hoping to make his Santa deliveries an annual event.

Meanwhile his heart of giving has inspired others to pay it forward.

Matthews Auto Group in Paris honored Harris by presenting him with a check for $250 and students at the school have started showing up to class with gifts for their favorite custodian.

“What’s so great about it is the kids. They went home and told their mom and dad that Mr. Harris gave everybody a present and this morning several kids came to me with bags and were giving me presents,” Harris smiled.

The hardworking, thoughtful and compassionate janitor says he has no plans of hanging up his broom or his Santa hat anytime soon.

“I just love my kids,” Harris said. “I take care of every child.”

