Advertise
Be Remarkable
Central Texas Salutes
Restaurant Report Card
Tell Me Something Good
Legal Minute
Minuto Legal

2 good Samaritans, including doctor, killed after helping stuck driver on Interstate highway

Dr. Roger McMurray had pulled over on I-87 near Raleigh to help the driver of a black SUV that...
Dr. Roger McMurray had pulled over on I-87 near Raleigh to help the driver of a black SUV that had gone into a ditch when he was struck and killed.(Physicians East)
By WITN Web Team and Debra Worley
Published: Dec. 19, 2023 at 8:02 AM CST|Updated: 37 minutes ago
Email This Link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

RALEIGH, N.C. (WITN/Gray News) – Two good Samaritans were killed in North Carolina Sunday while trying to help someone who crashed on Interstate 87.

WRAL reported Sunday that Dr. Roger McMurray, 45, of Greenville, and Gregory Harman, 53, of Raleigh, had pulled over on I-87 near Raleigh to help the driver of a black SUV that had gone into a ditch.

Officials said that Erik Rivas, 46, lost control of his vehicle and hit McMurray and Harman.

Rivas is charged with two counts of misdemeanor death by vehicle and exceeding a safe speed, according to WRAL.

Physicians East confirmed the death of McMurray on its website Monday.

“It is with great sadness that we inform you of the passing of Dr. Roger J. McMurray. He passed away on December 17, 2023. Our heartfelt condolences go out to his family during this challenging period,” the website said.

According to his bio, McMurray was a family medicine physician and received his medical degree from the Brody School of Medicine at ECU.

McMurray was also a veteran, having served four years as a doctor in the U.S. Air Force before joining Physicians East in 2015.

Physicians East said that its office will be contacting McMurray’s patients in the coming weeks to help assist in rescheduling their appointments.

“We are deeply saddened to learn of the passing of Dr. Roger McMurray, who was a graduate of the Brody School of Medicine and a family medicine physician on the active medical staff at ECU Health Medical Center. Dr. McMurray was a valued member of the medical community, and ECU Health extends its deepest sympathies to Dr. McMurray’s loved ones, Physicians East and all those impacted by this tragic event,” ECU Health said.

Copyright 2023 WITN via Gray Media Group, Inc. All rights reserved.

Most Read

The photo shows Hall kneeling down to help the young boy, who is wearing a holiday-themed suit.
Elementary school custodian warms hearts with small gesture: ‘He is one of a kind’
Police officers responded to the crash in the 4900 block of Lake Shore Drive shortly before 3...
Waco police identify man killed in head-on collision on Lake Shore
The Fuddruckers location in Waco
One of the last remaining Fuddruckers is closing in Waco
A California airport worker hit a $20 million jackpot thanks to playing the lottery on his...
Airport worker wins $20 million from scratch-off ticket he bought on lunch break
Louise Jean Wilson
‘Someday I will forgive’: Parents of Whitney teen killed in Houston road rage incident open up about devastating loss

Latest News

Authorities are currently working to clear a crash involving a Waco Independent School...
Waco ISD bus involved in morning crash, no injuries reported
FILE - Celine Dion announces Courage World Tour, set to kick-off on September 18, 2019, during...
Celine Dion has lost control of her muscles, sister says
File - The Google sign is shown over an entrance to the company's new building in New York on...
Google to pay $700 million to US states, consumers in app store settlement
A popular restaurant in downtown Springfield has been caught in the middle of disgruntled...
Phony restaurant listing on DoorDash creates headache for pizzeria and its customers, manager says
Power restored for Waco residents