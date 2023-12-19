Amir-Paul’s 14 help Texas A&M-Corpus Christi defeat Texas Lutheran 102-50

CORPUS CHRISTI, Texas (AP) — Lance Amir-Paul and Jordan Roberts each scored 14 points to help Texas A&M-Corpus Christi defeat Texas Lutheran 102-50 on Monday.

The Islanders have won three in a row and have broken the century mark in three home games this season.

Amir-Paul shot 4 of 6 from the field and 5 for 6 from the line for the Islanders (6-5). Roberts shot 4 for 6 (3 for 4 from 3-point range) and 3 of 3 from the free throw line. Garry Clark was 4 of 8 shooting and 4 of 5 from the free throw line to finish with 12 points, while adding 10 rebounds.

Semaj Edwards led the way for the Bulldogs with 10 points. Kris Jones added eight points for Texas Lutheran. Kolin Polk also recorded six points.

