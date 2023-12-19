Baylor’s Foster Pavilion inches closer to being ready for basketball season

WACO, Texas (KWTX) - Soon, Baylor’s basketball teams will get to play in a more than $200 million arena.

KWTX got a tour of Baylor’s Foster Pavilion showing how much work has been done so far.

Baylor leaders said they are excited about this building to provide an enhanced Baylor basketball experience.

The arena has 7,000 seats with standing room of 500, 5 concession stands, and new equipment for sound and lights.

Even though the majority of the pavilion is still under construction, we’re told it will be ready for basketball come January 2.

Associated athletic director capital projects, Henry Howard, said the area will soon be blissful for Baylor fans.

“We have state of the art sound with speakers hung from the center of the court shooting towards our guests. We also have two custom boards from ANC that will help amplify the replays, the stats,” said Howard.

The $212million arena has been under construction since 2022.

It may look like it still needs a lot of work, but Howard said it will be ready at the start of 2024.

“In the bowl, the game day experience will be elite. All of this will be complete, lighting, sound, video, basketball goals, bench, team chairs. Once the guests get in here, I don’t think they’ll notice anything that is normal for a normal game day. It’s really some of the things on the outside of the stadium,” said Howard.

The pavilion garage for game day still isn’t fully complete.

However, we’re told donors will be able to park in the pavilion garage on game day.

“The facade is not going to be complete. There’s very decorative banners. There’s some other things that face the south plaza. So, it won’t look pretty, but it will be functional,” said Howard. The arena is a result of a partnership between Baylor and the city of Waco.

The Baylor athletics department said no alcohol will be served at Baylor sanctioned events, but the city of Waco can have the option.

“I know our concessionaire has the ability; they have a license for it. So, if the city of Waco request that we will be prepared,” said Howard.

Howard also had a hand in creating Baylor’s Ferrell center.

He explained both arenas are crafted similarly so that Baylor fans have easier access to showcasing their school spirit.

“The Foster Pavilion is very vertical natured. Really, the furthest guests in the backrow is 54 feet closer to the court than the furthest guests in the Ferrell center. So really excited that our guests are going to be on top of the action helping our men’s and women’s team on to victory.” More parking options include:

Webster garage for donor parking.

Shuttles from McLane stadium.

Student and staff shuttles from the Ferrell center.

The city of Waco has free shuttle from Heritage square.

Along with downtown parking.

