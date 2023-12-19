Advertise
Belton man arrested in McGregor indicted in fifth drunken driving arrest

A McLennan County grand jury indicted Howard George Dotson, 48, as a habitual criminal on a felony driving while intoxicated charge.(KWTX GRAPHIC)
By Tommy Witherspoon
Published: Dec. 19, 2023 at 5:43 PM CST|Updated: 12 minutes ago
WACO, Texas (KWTX) - A Belton man who police allege was driving with more than three times the legal limit of alcohol in his blood when he was arrested for his fifth DWI in October was indicted Tuesday.

A McLennan County grand jury indicted Howard George Dotson, 48, as a habitual criminal on a felony driving while intoxicated charge after Dotson reportedly struck a light pole at a grocery store in McGregor.

If convicted of felony DWI as a habitual criminal, Dotson faces a minimum of 25 years in prison and up to life in prison. Court documents show he has prior DWI misdemeanor convictions in 1991 and 1992 in Bell County, a felony DWI conviction in 2021 in Bell County and a felony DWI conviction in Hill County in 2010.

Defendants can be charged with felony DWI after two or more misdemeanor DWI arrests.

According to arrest records, McGregor police were called to Brookshire Brothers grocery store about 7 p.m. Oct. 1 about a black Ford pickup that struck a light pole near the gas pumps.

The officer opened the door and saw an open Four Loko beverage can in Dotson’s lap, arrest documents show. The officer asked Dotson to put the truck in park, turn off the engine and step out of the truck.

“As soon as Dotson exited the vehicle, he almost fell on his face, he could not maintain his balance and almost fell numerous times,” the McGregor officer wrote in an arrest affidavit. “As Dotson spoke, he had very thick, slurred speech and had red bloodshot eyes.”

Dotson refused sobriety tests, so the officer took Dotson to the hospital for evaluation. The officer obtained a search warrant for Dotson’s blood, which showed a blood-alcohol level of 0.284 percent, court documents show.

A person is considered intoxicated under the law with a blood-alcohol level of 0.08 percent.

