Advertise
Be Remarkable
Central Texas Salutes
Restaurant Report Card
Tell Me Something Good
Legal Minute
Minuto Legal

Bucks face the Spurs on 4-game win streak

Milwaukee aims to extend its four-game win streak with a victory over San Antonio
NBA: San Antonio Spurs
NBA: San Antonio Spurs(NBA)
By The Associated Press
Published: Dec. 19, 2023 at 12:28 PM CST|Updated: moments ago
Email This Link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

San Antonio Spurs (4-21, 15th in the Western Conference) vs. Milwaukee Bucks (19-7, second in the Eastern Conference)

Milwaukee; Tuesday, 8 p.m. EST

BOTTOM LINE: Milwaukee comes into a matchup with San Antonio as winners of four consecutive games.

The Bucks are 14-2 in home games. Milwaukee is third in the Eastern Conference with 34.5 defensive rebounds per game led by Giannis Antetokounmpo averaging 8.2.

The Spurs are 2-9 on the road. San Antonio allows the most points in the Western Conference, giving up 122.2 points while allowing opponents to shoot 49.2%.

The Bucks average 124.4 points per game, 2.2 more points than the 122.2 the Spurs give up. The Spurs are shooting 45.3% from the field, 1.6% lower than the 46.9% the Bucks' opponents have shot this season.

TOP PERFORMERS: Antetokounmpo is averaging 31.2 points, 11 rebounds, 5.1 assists and 1.5 steals for the Bucks. Damian Lillard is averaging 26.5 points over the last 10 games for Milwaukee.

Victor Wembanyama is averaging 19 points, 11 rebounds and three blocks for the Spurs. Devin Vassell is averaging 19.1 points over the last 10 games for San Antonio.

LAST 10 GAMES: Bucks: 8-2, averaging 129.6 points, 45.3 rebounds, 26.7 assists, 7.0 steals and 6.3 blocks per game while shooting 51.3% from the field. Their opponents have averaged 120.5 points per game.

Spurs: 1-9, averaging 111.9 points, 44.1 rebounds, 29.4 assists, 6.8 steals and 5.6 blocks per game while shooting 44.8% from the field. Their opponents have averaged 120.7 points.

INJURIES: Bucks: Pat Connaughton: out (ankle), Jae Crowder: out (groin), Malik Beasley: out (illness).

Spurs: Charles Bassey: out for season (knee).

___

The Associated Press created this story using technology provided by Data Skrive and data from Sportradar.

Most Read

The photo shows Hall kneeling down to help the young boy, who is wearing a holiday-themed suit.
Elementary school custodian warms hearts with small gesture: ‘He is one of a kind’
Police officers responded to the crash in the 4900 block of Lake Shore Drive shortly before 3...
Waco police identify man killed in head-on collision on Lake Shore
The Fuddruckers location in Waco
One of the last remaining Fuddruckers is closing in Waco
A California airport worker hit a $20 million jackpot thanks to playing the lottery on his...
Airport worker wins $20 million from scratch-off ticket he bought on lunch break
Louise Jean Wilson
‘Someday I will forgive’: Parents of Whitney teen killed in Houston road rage incident open up about devastating loss

Latest News

Basketball
Amir-Paul’s 14 help Texas A&M-Corpus Christi defeat Texas Lutheran 102-50
2022 SEC Men's Basketball Tournament
Texas A&M-Commerce sets program records in 130-53 win over NCCAA-member Arlington Baptist
Dallas Cowboys Logo. (Source: Dallas Cowboys Twitter. )
The Cowboys know they gave playoff opponents a blueprint by getting run over by the Bills
Generic Basketball
Tarleton State takes on Jacksonville State, seeks 7th straight victory