Central Texas superintendents say 4-day school week has helped mitigate issues impacting teachers, students

(KWTX) - Some Central Texas school districts started a new 4-day school week this year in an effort to mitigate a host of issues affecting teachers, students and staff.

China Spring ISD, for example, experienced issues with a shortage of teachers and struggled with teacher retention. District officials said the new schedule helped ease teachers’ workload.

Superintendent Dr. Marc Faulkner said the extra day helps teachers with grading, parent-teacher meetings and preparation, helping balance their work and home life.

Faulkner further revealed a feedback survey conducted in September revealed the extra day has helped both students and staff enjoy a balanced schedule throughout the week.

“We didn’t know how it was going to go over. We didn’t know if teachers were going to like it, if anyone was going to like it. But it has certainly proven to be a huge benefit to our staff,” Faulkner said.

Another district that started the new schedule this year, Marlin ISD, experienced problems in previous years with student graduation rates.

Superintendent Dr. Darryl Henson said he has seen a drastic difference in student performance since the start of the 4-day school week.

“We have seen increased student attendance as well as faculty and staff attendance, knowing that we’re coming to school for four days to still have rigorous instruction but allowing that one day for rest.”

Henson says listening to the community’s input has helped students with their schedules and motivation.

“We made sure in the Marlin independent school district to listen to our parents but also our students as it relates to making a decision for a four-day school week, as we’re going through it this year, the feedback once again has been positive.”

While both superintendents are satisfied with their school districts’ progress, they hope the success will continue into the next semester.

“If they are still continuing to tread upward, we will consider again the four-day work week. But let’s say the academics begin to take a different turn, we might have to go back to the drawing board and make a different decision.”

