Central Texas Superintendents share success with new 4-day school week

China Spring high school campus, one of the schools that had a four day school week starting this academic year.(Jessica Rajkumar)
By Jessica Rajkumar
Published: Dec. 19, 2023 at 5:58 PM CST|Updated: 48 minutes ago
WACO, Texas (KWTX) -Some central Texas school districts started a new 4-day school week this year to help out their campuses.

For China Spring ISD, they had issues with a shortage of teachers and struggled with teacher retention, but the new schedule helped ease their workload.

Superintendent Dr. Marc Faulkner says that the extra day helps teachers with grading, parent-teacher meetings and preparation, helping balance their work and home life.

Superintendent Dr. Marc Faulkner says that according to a feedback survey done in September, the extra day has helped both students and staff have a balanced schedule throughout the week.

“We didn’t know how it was going to go over, we didn’t know if teachers were going to like it, if anyone was going to like it. But it has certainly proven to be a huge benefit to our staff.”

Another district who started the new schedule this year, Marlin ISD, has had trouble in earlier years with student graduation rates.

But Superintendent Dr. Darryl Henson says he has seen a drastic difference in students since the start of the 4-day work week.

“We have seen increased student attendance as well as faculty and staff attendance, knowing that we’re coming to school for four days to still have rigorous instruction but allowing that one day for rest.”

Dr. Henson says listening to the community’s input has helped students with their schedules and motivation.

“We made sure in the Marlin independent school district to listen to our parents but also our students as it relates to making a decision for a four-day school week, as we’re going through it this year, the feedback once again has been positive.”

While both superintendents are satisfied with their school districts’ progress, they hope the success will continue into the next semester.

“If they are still continuing to tread upward, we will consider again the four-day work week. But let’s say the academics begin to take a different turn, we might have to go back to the drawing board and make a different decision.”

Copyright 2023 KWTX. All rights reserved.

