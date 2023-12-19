Christmas-like weather? You’ll have to go elsewhere!

Central Texas is set to see two storm systems swing through from late Thursday through Christmas Day itself, but there are a lot of unknowns around whether or not the second storm system will pull farther to the north giving us a mostly dry Christmas or if the system stays on a path toward our area and potentially brings us rain. We’ll go into some of the uncertainty in the next paragraph since we still need to get you out the door this morning. Don’t get caught off guard with chilly temperatures this morning! We’re starting out colder than yesterday in the mid-to-upper 30s with partly-to-mostly cloudy skies. There will be a few spots, thanks to a bit of a break in the clouds before sunrise, where morning lows will briefly dip to freezing. We’re set for another warmer-than-average afternoon of weather, but it’ll be a touch cooler than yesterday. Mostly cloudy morning skies will give way to a bit of sunshine this afternoon as highs settle in the low-to-mid 60s. There could be a few upper 50s for highs, especially if you live closer to the Metroplex compared to Austin, but most should settle above the average high of 60°. Whatever sunshine returns late today will turn to cloudier skies overnight and that’ll keep morning temperatures tomorrow “warm” as we only dip into the mid-to-upper 40s! There could even be a few low 50s too as the cloudiness traps heat close to the surface. Morning cloudiness gives way to at least some afternoon sunshine Wednesday, but the warmer morning and breezy south winds should propel highs close to 70°. The moisture and cloudiness is all returning in advance of what’ll be two storm systems swinging through before Christmas.

Before I get too deep into the weeds in regards to the next two storm systems blowing through, I want to point out that we’re expecting around an inch of rain for the majority of the area, but some spots, especially east of I-35, could see closer to two inches of rain. The first wave of rain is mostly locked in; we’re expecting a few scattered light showers to push in late Thursday afternoon and especially overnight Thursday into Friday through at least Friday morning. Thursday’s clouds caps morning temperatures in the mid-50s with afternoon highs climbing into the mid-60s. Rain chances are near 30% late Thursday afternoon, but they’ll climb to 50% Thursday night and hover near 70% Friday. Again, Friday’s rain is expected in the morning and should slowly exit from west-to-east during the afternoon. With a bit of dry time Friday afternoon, we could potentially see temperatures again warm into the mid-to-upper 60s.

Uncertainty remains quite high in the forecast from Saturday through Tuesday. An upper-level storm system should meander off the coast of California Wednesday, Thursday, and into Friday before the system pushes into the country this weekend. Forecast model data is split as to whether or not the storm system will push more to the Northern and Central Plains or elongate and stretch into the Southern Plains. A more northerly storm system would mean lower rain chances for Central Texas while a southerly track could bring us a bit of a soggy Christmas Day. Regardless of the Christmas Day rain forecast, the rainiest day this weekend will likely be Sunday. I have a snaking suspicion that Saturday will be a mostly dry day with a few scattered showers moving through, but there’s a chance that, depending on where Sunday’s storm system is, Saturday could be a bit rainier than forecast leading into the high 60% chance of rain Sunday. As of now, Christmas Day only features a 30% chance of rain with a 20% chance Tuesday as the system departs. We’re expecting an inch to two inches of rain to fall from west-to-east across the area from Thursday through Monday which is great for the ongoing drought.

Although uncertainty remains for the rainfall forecast this weekend and early next week, the temperature forecast is a bit more certain. Morning temperatures should remain mild in the mid-50s (likely within 5° of our average high temperature) while afternoon temperatures remain in the mid-to-upper 60s. This year will be the eighth time over the last ten Christmases, dating back to 2014, where Central Texas experience a warmer-than-normal Christmas. After Christmas 2021 broke the all-time Christmas record high temperature at 82°, we swung in the other direction last year with morning temperatures in the teens and afternoon highs barely cracking the 50° mark! We’re going back in the other direction this year with high temperatures on Christmas Day expected to warm into the mid-60s.

