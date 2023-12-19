Classroom Champions: Bosqueville’s Jaden Dougherty

BOSQUEVILLE, Texas (KWTX) - You can put Jaden Dougherty anywhere, and she’ll figure out a way to succeed.

She’s a four-sport athlete at Bosqueville, currently in basketball season. Dougherty is fresh off her senior volleyball campaign, where she won District Setter of the Year.

“If we’re being honest, I wasn’t really a setter until my sophomore or junior year,” said Dougherty. “My coach came to me and she said ‘I need you to set again,’ and I said okay and we kind of just ran from there.”

She’s ranked 12th in her class, makes straight A’s, and also competes in FFA. Her basketball coach Niki Taylor, who Jaden calls Aunt Niki, says kids like Jaden don’t come around often.

“She leads in the classroom, she leads on the court, very well rounded kid, very dependable,” said Taylor. “You don’t have to question anything with her, you know that she’s gonna get the job done.”

Dougherty had several opportunities to play multiple sports at the collegiate level. When it was time for her to make a decision, she got help from her aunt.

“I’ve been with her since she was a baby,” said Taylor. “A lot of that went into that decision making process but we definitely did look at what would be best for her as far as what would be the best opportunity.”

“My aunt was really like you really need to start choosing one sport, and I’m like, they’re all so fun, and I was leaning towards basketball golf, basketball golf. I really just started working harder in golf and going to lessons more and starting to play more and I was like “I can do this.’

Earlier this fall, Dougherty committed to play golf at MCC. The day she signed, she was also displaying another talent of hers. She designed and handmade her signing day backdrop all by herself.

“When we were doing the signing for golf, we called around for places, like for balloons, flowers and things like that, and it was pretty expensive,” said Taylor. “And she was like ‘I can do it myself, I can do it myself.’ She did that whole thing by herself. The balloons, the floral arrangements, everything. She is so crafty.”

“I can sew I can, right now I’m in the middle of redoing my room all by myself because I was like ‘let me just do it,’” said Dougherty.

Congratulations to Jaden Dougherty, you’re a Classroom Champion!

