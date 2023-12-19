College Station mom’s Whataburger-themed Christmas tree grabs attention of fast-food chain

BRYAN, Texas (KBTX) -A College Station mom went viral on TikTok for her Whataburger Christmas tree that even got the attention of the Texas chain.

If you think you love Whataburger, you have not met Steffany Bowling.

“I have their sweet tea every day, and if you think I’m exaggerating, the people at Rock Prairie know me,” said Bowling.

Before there was an obsession with sweet tea though, there was “old man breakfast”.

“Growing up, my granddad and I always went to Whataburger, and my sister would come, and I called it Old Man Breakfast because it was him and all his buddies,” said Bowling.

Because the fast-food chain gives her so much joy, Bowling decided to bring the famous orange and white into her living room.

“What’s interesting is you can’t find a lot of orange ornaments out there, so I started looking online, in stores, couldn’t find anything so I was like alright I just have to make it myself,” said Bowling.

Bowling said it took years of planning and collecting items to finally create her dream Whataburger tree.

“The bags I’ve been saving for a few years and so then I made this massive 12-foot/14-foot chain,” said Bowling.

She posted the entire crafting process on TikTok but never imagined it would reach such a large audience.

The video now has 755,000 views and climbing.

“I just thought oh a few Texans will like this. They’ll think that’s really cute. And some people will probably be like that’s really silly, like you did a Whataburger tree, but yeah I didn’t expect it to get that kind of love,” said Bowling.

Whataburger even gave their stamp of approval, calling Bowling’s creation “amazing” in the comments and asking for her mailing address to give her a “Whataburger Christmas”.

“It’s silly but it’s like fangirling for a second over a fast-food place? I don’t know. I’m just a weirdo,” said Bowling.

Bowling goes all out for the holidays, decorating every spot she can think of.

Her Whataburger tree just completed her Christmas collection...For now.

