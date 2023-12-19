Crews respond to overnight house fire in Waco

Advertise
Waco crews respond to overnight house fire(Ally Kadlubar)
By Megan Boyd
Published: Dec. 19, 2023 at 3:36 AM CST|Updated: 32 minutes ago
WACO, Texas (KWTX) - Fire crews responded to 3400 Robinson Drive in Waco early Tuesday morning for reports of a house fire.

Initial calls came in around 2:40 a.m. with the first crews arriving on scene 5 minutes later.

Officials say smoke was found in the home, which was later linked under the house where the furnace feeds the vents.

Two women were helped out of the house, and taken to an ambulance to keep warm, but no injuries were reported.

There was minimal damage to the home, according to firefighters on scene who say the floor and furnace had minor damage.

Six Waco Fire units responded along with two AMR units.

