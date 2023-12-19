Diane (Wilson) Storm

August 26, 1952 – December 15, 2023
By KWTX Staff
Published: Dec. 19, 2023 at 4:13 PM CST|Updated: seconds ago
Diane Storm, 71, of Waco, passed away at home Friday, Dec 15th, 2023, after battling cancer. A visitation in her honor will be from 5:00pm to 7:00pm, Friday, December 22, 2023 at Grace Gardens Funeral Home. Funeral service will be 10:00am, Saturday, December 23, 2023 at Grace Gardens Funeral with Brother Pat Cummings officiating. Burial will follow at White Rock Cemetery in Ross.

Diane was born in Waco, Texas, the oldest of five children born to Ed and Jessie Wilson. She was married to Fred Storm Jr. on June 18, 1977, and together they raised three children, Laurie, Brandon, and Jenny. Diane will be best remembered for her devotion to family, her love of animals and walks on the beach looking for shells. She also enjoyed spending time reading books, watching hummingbirds, cheering and supporting her sports teams the Dallas Cowboys and Stars.

Diane was preceded in death by her mother, father and husband.

She is survived by her children, Laurie Taylor, Brandon Storm and wife, Stephanie; grandchildren Liam, Cooper and Asher Storm and Jenny Feghali and husband, George; grandchildren, Kylie, Natalyn and Logan Feghali; brothers Ed Jr. “Chuck” Wilson and wife, Shery;l Ricky Wilson; sisters, Patty Bivins and husband, Nelson, and Linda Watkins and husband, Jeff; and a myriad of nieces, nephews, cousins, extended family members and friends.

In lieu of flowers donations can be made to Take Me Home Rescue of Richardson, Tx https://tmhpr.com/donate/

VIEW ORIGINAL; https://www.gracegardensfh.com/obituary/Diane-Storm

