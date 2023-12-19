Estimated 860 Waco residents without power

WACO, Texas (KWTX) - Hundreds of residents in Waco are without power, according to Oncor’s outrage map.

The outage occurred around 4:40 a.m. Dec. 19 in the area of Robinson Drive where a fire was previously reported.

According to the Waco Fire Department, the outage is not connected to the home fire.

According to the map, the estimated time for power to be back is 8:00 a.m.

THIS IS A DEVELOPING STORY.

