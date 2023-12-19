Family of Robinson man claims he died as a result of negligence, files suit against doctor and Waco nursing home

WACO, Texas (KWTX) - The family of a Robinson man who died last year alleges in a lawsuit that his death was caused through medical and corporate negligence by a Waco nursing home and a physician.

Carol Riddle, widow of Hugh Morrow Riddle Jr., is seeking unspecified damages in her lawsuit against St. Anthony’s Care Center and Dr. Floyd C. Watson.

The suit, filed in Waco’s 74th State District Court, alleges the 76-year-old Riddle died in May 2022 from septic shock and pneumonia as a result of “breaches of the standard of care” provided by the nursing home and rehabilitation center at 7501 Bagby Ave.

Neither Watson nor a St. Anthony’s spokesperson responded to phone messages from KWTX on Tuesday.

Riddle was admitted to St. Anthony’s in December 2021 for rehabilitation from three falls at his home. He was admitted for long-term care because of increasing dementia and the danger of falling, according to the lawsuit.

Watson is listed in the lawsuit as Riddle’s physician and the medical director at St. Anthony’s.

The lawsuit alleges that “breaches in the standard of care” led to Riddle’s hospitalization on three occasions in April 2022 and May 2022.

Riddle, described in the suit as a “known fall risk,” fell multiple times at St. Anthony’s, the suit claims. ”Staff would place him sitting at the end of the bed, at which time he would fall again while trying to reach his walker,” the suit alleges. “On one occasion, Mr. Riddle was found unattended on the floor, by his son.”

Riddle developed urinary tract infections, pneumonia and other complications over the five months at St. Anthony’s, the lawsuit claims.

“Mr. Riddle’s diapers were not changed in a timely manner,” the suit alleges. “Records reveal dehydration and fluid balance were improperly monitored and addressed, contributing to ongoing UTIs and pneumonia. Intake records were not maintained. Mr. Riddle’s blood pressure was poorly maintained.”

The lawsuit also alleges St. Anthony’s staff failed to follow orders and changes from Riddle’s hospitalizations.

Copyright 2023 KWTX. All rights reserved.