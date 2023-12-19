Nine attorneys seek appointment to McLennan County Court-at-Law No. 3 bench vacated by Judge Luna

WACO, Texas (KWTX) - Nine attorneys are seeking appointment to the McLennan County Court-at-Law No. 3 bench vacated earlier this month when Gov. Greg Abbott appointed Judge Ryan Luna judge of 414th State District Court.

Justin Anderson, Pat Atkins, Liz Buice, Gary Cunha, Nora Farah, Will Hutson, Gina Long, Curtis Lucas and Alan Streetman submitted applications for the position before the 5 p.m. Monday deadline. McLennan County commissioners, who will appoint Luna’s successor, will discuss the applications Tuesday morning at their regular meeting.

Precinct 4 Commissioner Ben Perry said commissioners hope to start interviewing the applicants on Jan. 3, a process which likely will take two days. He said commissioners could name Luna’s replacement by Jan. 5 or Jan. 9.

The appointee’s tenure could be short-lived, however, because, under state election laws, the precinct chairs from the local Republican and Democratic parties will convene in June to nominate candidates for the position to run in the November 2024 general election.

The person the precinct chairmen nominate might not be the same person appointed by commissioners. The winner of the November 2024 election will have to run again two years later when Luna’s original term expires.

County Court-at-Law No. 3 handles 20 percent of the criminal cases, primarily misdemeanors, and 80 percent of the civil cases filed at the county court-at-law level. It also handles contested probate matters assigned by McLennan County Judge Scott Felton.

Abbott appointed Luna to replace retired Judge Vicki Menard, the county’s first female state district judge. She served 18 years as judge of the civil and family law court.

Copyright 2023 KWTX. All rights reserved.