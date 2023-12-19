Advertise
Paroled sex offender jailed on child pornography charge

David Eugene Steele, 68,
David Eugene Steele, 68,
By Tommy Witherspoon
Published: Dec. 19, 2023 at 12:11 PM CST|Updated: 16 minutes ago
WACO, Texas (KWTX) - A paroled sex offender who admitted having child pornography on his cell phone is back in the McLennan County Jail.

David Eugene Steele, 68, of Waco, was arrested Monday on a third-degree felony possession of child pornography charge.

Steele was in prison in January 2022 for a parole violation when a McLennan County Sheriff’s Office investigator obtained the child pornography warrant against him. He was arrested this week after his release on parole, court records show.

According to the arrest affidavit, Steele’s parole officer notified deputies in December 2020 that Steele admitted to her that he obtained child pornography on his phone. Steele’s parole was revoked based on his admission and he was sent back to prison, the affidavit states.

Steele was convicted of theft by check in 1991, indecency with a child by contact in 1999 and failure to register as a sex offender in 2002. He also was sent back to prison for two parole violations, according to court records.

