Power restored for Waco residents

WACO, Texas (KWTX) - UPDATE: Power has been restored to the area, according to Oncor’s outrage map.

The outage occurred around 4:40 a.m. Dec. 19 in the area of Robinson Drive where a fire was previously reported.

According to the Waco Fire Department, the outage is not connected to the home fire.

According to Oncor, the estimated time for power to be back has been pushed to 8:30 a.m.

THIS IS A DEVELOPING STORY.

Copyright 2023 KWTX. All rights reserved.