Waves of rain on the way

Over on the West Coast, there’s a strong jet stream bringing in moisture and for us it means that we have clouds increasing tonight and tomorrow. This means low clouds will likely cover areas to the north and west of I-35, making for a slightly warmer morning in the 40s. Highs are in the upper 60s tomorrow afternoon under a mostly cloudy sky. Tomorrow afternoon, the humidity will start to build in. If you’ve got some fall leaves to tackle, Wednesday looks like your best bet before rain chances kick in on Thursday.

Our first wave of rain over the next few days looks to come on Thursday, but we do expect more waves of rain through the Holiday Weekend. An active weather pattern is on the horizon with daily rain chances starting Thursday. Temperatures will be 5-10 degrees above normal, with highs in the 60s and lows in the upper 40s and 50s.

Widespread precipitation is likely Thursday night into Friday morning, with a bit of a break Friday night into Saturday morning. However, a Pacific cold front on Sunday will bring more widespread showers and embedded storms. No severe weather is expected, but heavy rain is possible. Over 7 days, rainfall will average 1 to 2.5 inches, with a small chance there could be isolated higher amounts around 3 inches.

Christmas Day (Monday) will see lingering low rain chances, but most precipitation should be east of the area. Expect a fairly mild day with highs in the 60s. After that, temperatures will stay near seasonal norms through at least mid-week. So, stay tuned, and keep that umbrella handy for the weekend!

Copyright 2023 KWTX. All rights reserved.