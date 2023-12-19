Advertise
Be Remarkable
Central Texas Salutes
Restaurant Report Card
Tell Me Something Good
Legal Minute
Minuto Legal

Waves of rain on the way

By Brady Taylor
Published: Dec. 19, 2023 at 4:31 PM CST|Updated: 39 minutes ago
Email This Link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

Over on the West Coast, there’s a strong jet stream bringing in moisture and for us it means that we have clouds increasing tonight and tomorrow. This means low clouds will likely cover areas to the north and west of I-35, making for a slightly warmer morning in the 40s. Highs are in the upper 60s tomorrow afternoon under a mostly cloudy sky. Tomorrow afternoon, the humidity will start to build in. If you’ve got some fall leaves to tackle, Wednesday looks like your best bet before rain chances kick in on Thursday.

Our first wave of rain over the next few days looks to come on Thursday, but we do expect more waves of rain through the Holiday Weekend. An active weather pattern is on the horizon with daily rain chances starting Thursday. Temperatures will be 5-10 degrees above normal, with highs in the 60s and lows in the upper 40s and 50s.

Widespread precipitation is likely Thursday night into Friday morning, with a bit of a break Friday night into Saturday morning. However, a Pacific cold front on Sunday will bring more widespread showers and embedded storms. No severe weather is expected, but heavy rain is possible. Over 7 days, rainfall will average 1 to 2.5 inches, with a small chance there could be isolated higher amounts around 3 inches.

Christmas Day (Monday) will see lingering low rain chances, but most precipitation should be east of the area. Expect a fairly mild day with highs in the 60s. After that, temperatures will stay near seasonal norms through at least mid-week. So, stay tuned, and keep that umbrella handy for the weekend!

Copyright 2023 KWTX. All rights reserved.

Most Read

The photo shows Hall kneeling down to help the young boy, who is wearing a holiday-themed suit.
Elementary school custodian warms hearts with small gesture: ‘He is one of a kind’
Police officers responded to the crash in the 4900 block of Lake Shore Drive shortly before 3...
Waco police identify man killed in head-on collision on Lake Shore
The Fuddruckers location in Waco
One of the last remaining Fuddruckers is closing in Waco
A California airport worker hit a $20 million jackpot thanks to playing the lottery on his...
Airport worker wins $20 million from scratch-off ticket he bought on lunch break
Louise Jean Wilson
‘Someday I will forgive’: Parents of Whitney teen killed in Houston road rage incident open up about devastating loss

Latest News

The excitement is building for the April 8th, 2024 Total Solar Eclipse. For many people in the...
Degrees of Science: Answering 2024 Solar Eclipse Questions
fastcast christmas ornaments christmas background clark roofing
Christmas-like weather? You’ll have to go elsewhere!
fastcast clark christmas holiday ornament tree winter
Rainy weather rolling in as we approach Christmas
fastcast temple tx sunset clear skies clark roofing
Sunny skies today won’t return until AFTER Santa Claus comes to town!