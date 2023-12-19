Advertise
Temple suspect arrested in connection to aggravated robbery

Karon Earl Johnson, 35,
Karon Earl Johnson, 35,
By KWTX Staff
Published: Dec. 19, 2023 at 10:19 AM CST|Updated: 2 hours ago
TEMPLE, Texas (KWTX) - The Temple Police Department has arrested Karon Earl Johnson, 35, in connection to an aggravated robbery that occurred in the early morning of Dec. 14.

Officers were dispatched at around 3:20 a.m. Dec. 14 to the 5400 block of S. General Bruce Drive for an armed robbery.

“The suspect, described as a black man wearing a red hoodie, blue jeans and a mask, arrived at the location in a newer model white GMC Denali. He entered the store and held the clerk at gunpoint demanding cash,” said Temple police in a press release.

The suspect left the store with an undisclosed amount of money from the register,

During the investigation, officers discovered the suspect’s identity as Johnson. On Monday, December 18, officers went to the 3600 block of Profit Place for a warrant service on Johnson and arrested him.

Johnson is currently being held at the Bell County Jail with no bond set as of Dec. 19.

