U.S. Marshals capture Killeen murder suspect in Northern Ohio

ASHLAND, Ohio (KWTX) - The United States Marshals Service Northern Ohio Violent Fugitive Task Force on Tuesday morning arrested Zykeshalla Murphy, 32., wanted by the Killeen Police Department in Central Texas for murder.

“This fugitive may have thought she would be able to run from justice forever, but dedicated officers in Texas made sure this case didn’t go unsolved,” U.S. Marshal Pete Elliott stated, “The U.S. Marshals Service will ensure that when fugitives are identified they are arrested as quickly as possible to keep our communities across the country safe.”

Murphy was wanted in a May 2014 murder that took place in Killeen.

A warrant for Murphy’s arrest was issued on Dec. 15 and members of the Lone Star Fugitive Task Force in Texas begin looking into the whereabouts of Murphy.

Investigators learned Murphy was currently on bond for a petty theft in Ashland, Ohio, and the U.S. Marshals in Ohio were able to locate Murphy and arrest her without incident at a home in the 800 block of Ohio Ave. in Ashland.

Murphy was booked into the Ashland County Jail and will remain there until she can be extradited back to Texas to answer for the charges against her.

Copyright 2023 KWTX. All rights reserved.