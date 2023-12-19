Waco ISD bus involved in morning crash, no injuries reported

WACO, Texas (KWTX) - A Waco Independent School District bus was involved in a crash Tuesday morning.

The crash occurred on the morning of Dec. 19 at the 3300 block of Hillcrest Drive when a special education bus transporting eight students to Crestview Elementary collided with another vehicle.

No injuries were reported.

Students were transferred to another bus and taken to school, according to Waco ISD spokeswoman Wendy Sledd.

