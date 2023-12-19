Advertise
Waco ISD bus involved in morning crash, no injuries reported

Authorities are currently working to clear a crash involving a Waco Independent School...
Authorities are currently working to clear a crash involving a Waco Independent School District bus.(Ally Kadlubar)
By KWTX Staff
Published: Dec. 19, 2023 at 8:04 AM CST|Updated: seconds ago
WACO, Texas (KWTX) - A Waco Independent School District bus was involved in a crash Tuesday morning.

The crash occurred on the morning of Dec. 19 at the 3300 block of Hillcrest Drive when a special education bus transporting eight students to Crestview Elementary collided with another vehicle.

No injuries were reported.

Students were transferred to another bus and taken to school, according to Waco ISD spokeswoman Wendy Sledd.

