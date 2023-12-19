Waco ISD principal dresses and hides like elf to bring holiday joy to students

WACO, Texas (KWTX) - Waco ISD Cedar Ridge Elementary principal is bringing the magic of the holiday season to school every day by dressing up like an elf and hiding in different places on campus.

“School should be fun,” Principal Erin Lange said. “I think we get kind of lost in all the testing and the learning and all the big stuff, and we should still have fun. I think this is a good time to celebrate fun, enjoy and bring smiles and get ready for the day.”

Tuesday morning, the last full day of school before the winter break, students were in awe as they stepped off the bus to find their principal dressed in ‘elf’ attire and on the roof of the entrance of the school.

She said she wanted to do something very memorable before students are off for the break.

However, each day was memorable for many students as Lange took time and a lot of creativity to make sure each hiding spot was fun and unique, so each time students walk into school, they have a fun reason to smile.

“Kids are coming in excited and happy and laughing,” she said.

Lange started the daily hiding spots dressed up last year when she hoped to boost attendance during December and bring holiday cheer to her students.

“Last year, I just kind of had a whim,” she said. “I thought, we need a little bit more joy. Get kids here in the morning laughing and having fun for the Christmas season, so I started last year by sitting on the sign. It just kind of has become a tradition I hide somewhere every morning.”

She said it helped slightly boosted attendance but it definitely increased joy at Cedar Ridge.

Whether students saw Lange trapped by the Grinch, making a mess on the floor in front of the custodian, or riding a sleigh around campus, students could not help but smile when they saw her.

Lange said Jevon Richard, who is in kindergarten, runs up to her hiding spot and tells her every morning about what his Elf on the Shelf was doing when he woke up.

Jevon was shocked to see the Grinch trapped his principal.

“The Grinch was right by her,” he said. “I can see that she’s on tape, and he, the bad one, tried to steal Christmas from me, and I’m not [going to] let that happen.”

Students will now have to wait until next year to see where Lange will be hiding. She plans to make it an annual tradition to continuously bring joy and creativity to Cedar Ridge Elementary.

