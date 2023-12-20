Affidavit: McGregor woman accused of intentionally ramming husbands’ truck while children were in her car

MCGREGOR, Texas (KWTX) - A McGregor woman has been accused of intentionally ramming her vehicle into her husband’s truck while their children were in the vehicle with her, an affidavit states.

Karlee Reveles, 31, is charged with aggravated assault with a weapon and two counts of child endangerment.

On Dec. 12, 2023, officers with the McGregor Police Department were sent to West 5th and Lincoln Street on reports of a truck being rammed by another vehicle.

When police got on scene, they spoke with Jose Reveles who claimed his wife, Karlee, purposely rammed her car into his truck while their 9-year-old daughter was in the car with her, the affidavit states.

Police spoke with Karlee who told them she had intentionally rammed her vehicle into Jose’s truck back on Nov. 27, 2023, according to the affidavit.

The affidavit states that during the November incident, Karlee had their 4-year-old daughter in the car with her when she intentionally rammed into Jose’s truck.

