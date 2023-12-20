Advertise
Affidavit details how man was fatally shot during scuffle outside Temple bar

Justin Hix (left), Ricardo Salazar (Right)
Justin Hix (left), Ricardo Salazar (Right)(Temple PD)
By Angela Bonilla
Published: Dec. 20, 2023 at 1:12 PM CST|Updated: 1 hour ago
TEMPLE, Texas (KWTX) - Justin Hix, 18, and Ricardo Salazar, 24, have been charged in the fatal shooting of 36-year-old Jesse Mattos on Nov. 30 in downtown Temple.

Temple Police Department officers were dispatched at around 10:17 p.m. on Nov. 30 to the 200 block of North Main Street to investigate reports of a shooting.

According to the affidavit obtained by KWTX, before the shooting, Mattos was asked by the manager to leave the bar because he was intoxicated.

The manager told police that while the group was waiting for a ride, “an altercation began and she heard gunshots.”

According to the document, the mother of the suspects told police she was at the bar with them, then she “heard a scuffle and saw Jesse Mattos had her son Jay Hix in a choke hold while waiting for a ride.”

The mother reportedly attempted to stop the fight when she heard gunshots, the affidavit states.

Police wrote in the affidavit that detectives reviewed surveillance footage showing Salazar engaging in a confrontation with Mattos, and then striking Mattos, causing them both to fall on the ground. Mattos was then seen on top of Salazar.

“Salazar got free from Jesse Mattos and pointed a firearm at Jesse Mattos,” the affidavit states. “Hix then pushed Richard Salazar out of the way and fired the firearm in the direction of Mattos.”

Both men then fled the scene.

Hix is charged with murder, a first-degree felony, and is being held on a $1 million bond at the Bell County Jail. He is also being held on a charge of burglary of a vehicle.

Salazar is charged with aggravated assault of a deadly weapon, a second-degree felony, and is being held on a $250,000 cash bond.

