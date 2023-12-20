Belton family transforms yard into walk-through Christmas display

BELTON, Texas (KWTX) - Many Central Texans decorate their homes for the holidays, but a family in Belton transformed their yard into a unique walk-through Christmas display for people to enjoy and interact with.

Bonnie and Albert Miller’s display has more than 140 Christmas trees, dozens of inflatable characters and countless strands of lights, but they said the unique part about this experience is that the hidden gem of Christmas lights is tucked away. So, drivers cannot see it from the road.

Bonnie said their property is about one acre wide with trees lining the street and three acres deep, so they used that space to create a display that guides visitors from around the property.

“That’s kind of what makes it special, is you can’t just see it from the street,” Bonnie said. “You’ve got to actually come in, and you can’t drive through it. You’ve got to park on the street and walk through.”

She said that allows people to really enjoy the lights, music and characters.

“It’s all interactive,” she said. “There’s lights and music that you can actually walk up to it and enjoy it instead of looking at it from a distance.”

People of all ages can hop on the Christmas carousel for a ride or go underneath a 27-foot Christmas made out of strands of lights, which are programmed to holiday music.

The couple started collecting items for the display about 10 years ago. Albert said friends donated some decorations years ago, and setting them up every year helps them remember their loved ones.

It takes the two days to put up all the displays and details, but they said it is worth it.

“This is what we do for Christmas,” Bonnie said. “I love Christmas. I’d love to have Christmas year round...It just makes me feel good to have other people come out and look at it and enjoy it.”

The display is located just south of I-14 and just west of Stillhouse Hollow Dam Rd.

A walk-through of the display is free, and Bonnie asks that visitors send her a text before arriving for additional directions. The number she shared for people to contact her is 254-493-6953. She said they will be closed Christmas Eve and Christmas Day, but their display will be up until mid-January.

