Advertise
Be Remarkable
Central Texas Salutes
Restaurant Report Card
Tell Me Something Good
Legal Minute
Minuto Legal

Central Texas law enforcement agencies unite for ‘joint take-down’ during pursuit on I-35

File Graphic (KWTX)
File Graphic (KWTX)(MGN ONLINE)
By KWTX Staff
Published: Dec. 20, 2023 at 12:08 PM CST|Updated: seconds ago
Email This Link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

WACO, Texas (KWTX) - Officers with the Lacy Lakeview and Waco police departments, and deputies with the McLennan County Sheriff’s Office, on Wednesday conducted a “joint take-down” of a driver operating a stolen vehicle during a pursuit on IH-35.

When the pursuit entered Hill County in the early morning hours of Dec. 20, the Hillsboro Department of Public Safety and the Hill County Sheriff’s Office provided assistance.

Together, the law enforcement officers were able to recover the stolen vehicle and take the suspects into custody without further incident.

No further information was provided.

Copyright 2023 KWTX. All rights reserved.

Most Read

The photo shows Hall kneeling down to help the young boy, who is wearing a holiday-themed suit.
Elementary school custodian warms hearts with small gesture: ‘He is one of a kind’
Police officers responded to the crash in the 4900 block of Lake Shore Drive shortly before 3...
Waco police identify man killed in head-on collision on Lake Shore
The Fuddruckers location in Waco
One of the last remaining Fuddruckers is closing in Waco
A California airport worker hit a $20 million jackpot thanks to playing the lottery on his...
Airport worker wins $20 million from scratch-off ticket he bought on lunch break
Robert Yancy, Jr and Leonor Priestle
Escaped Texas inmate captured; mother charged

Latest News

Lee Jordan Murrow
Marlin man indicted in ‘reckless’ traffic death of Colorado woman
FILE: Central Texans families laid more than 11,000 wreaths at the Central Texas State...
City of Killeen to assume responsibility of Central Texas State Veterans Cemetery
Belton family creates walk-through Christmas lights display
Belton family transforms yard into walk-through Christmas display
45-year-old Eagen died in a multi-car crash on April 7
U.S. Marshals capture Killeen suspect in manslaughter in the state of Illinois
Louis Lamar Simpson Jr., 26,
Killeen man accused of shooting, killing mother and grandmother blamed victims for their deaths: affidavit