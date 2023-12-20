Central Texas law enforcement agencies unite for ‘joint take-down’ during pursuit on I-35

WACO, Texas (KWTX) - Officers with the Lacy Lakeview and Waco police departments, and deputies with the McLennan County Sheriff’s Office, on Wednesday conducted a “joint take-down” of a driver operating a stolen vehicle during a pursuit on IH-35.

When the pursuit entered Hill County in the early morning hours of Dec. 20, the Hillsboro Department of Public Safety and the Hill County Sheriff’s Office provided assistance.

Together, the law enforcement officers were able to recover the stolen vehicle and take the suspects into custody without further incident.

No further information was provided.

