Christmas looking dry and seasonable, but warmth and rain rule the roost leading up to Christmas!

December 25th gets closer and closer on the calendar and that means we’re getting a better handle on the forthcoming Christmas weekend storm system! Two big waves of rain, with occasional showers in between, will push through the area starting late Thursday through Christmas Eve, but the Christmas Eve storm system should depart quick enough to bring an end to the rain on Christmas with a cold front pushing through to bring us a quite seasonable Christmas! A big change in Central Texas’ weather has pushed in overnight and is the foundation for the rounds of rain that’ll move through. We’re kicking off the day this morning with temperatures in the upper 40s and low 50s! The 10° to 20° boost in temperatures from yesterday morning to this morning is all thanks to returning clouds and returning humidity. Clouds are most widespread and quite thick west of Highway 281. It’ll be near and west of I-35 that those thick morning clouds will keep afternoon highs in the mid-60s. For the rest of the area, morning clouds give way likely to midday sunshine before late-day clouds return. The midday sunshine will be more than enough when coupled with breezy south winds to boost highs close to 70°! Cloudiness returns overnight along with maybe a stray sprinkle or two, ahead of what’ll be a very cloudy and potentially foggy morning Thursday. Thursday’s morning temperatures in the mid-to-upper 50s should warm into the mid-60s as mostly cloudy skies stay stuck in place for the majority of the day. If any sunshine peeks through the clouds, expect highs to climb close to 70°. Outside of a stray morning sprinkle, most of Thursday should be dry until Thursday afternoon when the first big wave of rain starts to move in.

The aforementioned first big wave of rain starts to arrive Thursday late afternoon and will last off and on through at least Friday morning. The system pushing through sparking the rain may actually slow down a bit, so the rain chances will hang on until at least daybreak Friday and will likely last into the majority of the day Friday before rain comes to a close from west-to-east during the afternoon hours. Rain should keep morning temperatures Friday morning in the mid-to-upper 50s while afternoon highs only settle in the mid-60s. Just Thursday night and Friday alone, we could see between a half-inch and inch of rain for many spots, but a stray non-severe storm or downpour could push isolated totals closer to two inches in some spots!

The second big wave of rain won’t arrive until Sunday, but scattered showers are expected to pass through Central Texas on Saturday. Rain chances are near 50% with the best opportunities for rain likely coming near and east of I-35. Saturday’s temperatures will start out close to the average high of 59° and then likely warm into the upper 60s late-day. Sunday may be close to a washout as a slow-moving wave of showers and storms pushes through. Sunday’s rain may kick off before sunrise and potentially not depart the area until close to sunset! With Sunday’s highs approaching the low 70s, a few rumbles of thunder and heavy downpours are possible, but severe weather is not likely. Sunday’s occasional downpours may produce another half-inch to over an inch of rain before rain likely departs Sunday night. Rainfall totals between Thursday and Sunday should be between 1″ and 2″ for most of us, but there will be some spots that could, on an isolated basis, receive 2″ to 4″ of rain.

Christmas Day still could feature a stray early morning shower as a cold front pushes through, but the majority of the area will likely be dry with returning sunshine! Colder air will be spilling in so morning temperatures will start out likely in the 40s and low 50s, but north winds and the returning cold Canadian air will likely keep high temperatures close to 60°. The colder air that settles in around Christmas should be around for most of the rest of the year with morning lows in the 30s Tuesday morning through at least Friday morning with afternoon highs staying seasonable in the mid-to-upper 50s. Some long-range forecast model data suggests that another push of cold air may arrive around the New Year, but details are quite unclear on that as of now.

