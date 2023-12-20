Christmas travel across Texas could be a bit treacherous at times!

Although Christmas Day itself is trending dry and seasonably cool across the state, the lead up to Christmas may be marred by waves of off-and-on rain along with reduced visibility too.

The first wave of travel issues runs from Thursday through Friday

Although a good majority of Central, North, South, and East Texas will see beneficial rain in the lead up to Christmas, traversing the state will be a bit tough on Thursday and Friday from the first of at least two storm systems blowing through the state.

While Thursday's morning fog may be confined near and west of I-35 from San Antonio through Central Texas, fog may cause more widespread travel issues Friday. (KWTX)

Travel issues could start as early as Thursday morning as locally dense fog is expected to form along and west of the I-35 corridor from the Texas/Mexico border through San Antonio and Waco to near the I-20 corridor west of Fort Worth. The morning fog is expected to form as early as 3 AM and last through mid-morning. Fog is also expected to emerge again Friday morning from Del Rio northward through San Angelo and Midland with a separate pocket of fog along and south of I-35 stretching from San Antonio toward Houston and southward to the coast.

Thursday’s morning fog could be joined by a few light showers from time-to-time from Victoria through Central Texas, but we’re expecting a few hours of dry weather mid-morning through the early afternoon ahead of what’ll be the primary weather issue Thursday and Friday: rain!

A quick-hitting storm system will bring areas of heavy rain late Thursday through Friday across the eastern half of the state. It'll be particularly soggy between Dallas, San Antonio, and Houston! (kwtx)

Scattered light rain is expected to stretch from San Angelo through Midland and into the Panhandle Thursday morning, but the wave of rain shifts eastward during the day bringing scattered rain from San Antonio all the way into Oklahoma. Most of the rain through Thursday afternoon should be scattered and light, but a few heavier downpours could form too.

As Thursday’s storm system starts to stall, we’re expecting waves of off and on rain to stretch up the I-35 corridor for most of Thursday night into Friday morning. On Friday, the focus for rain shifts to the triangle of I-35, I-45, and I-10. The heaviest rain Friday stretches from Austin through the Brazos Valley, through Houston, and into Southeast Texas along I-10 Friday evening.

Although 1″ to 2″+ of rain could fall Thursday and Friday, severe thunderstorms are not likely.

Travel issues continue on Saturday and especially on Christmas Eve

Although scattered light showers may dot the landscape across Texas for much of the day Saturday, the best chance of precipitation will be Sunday as a powerful storm system pushes across the state snarling Christmas Eve travel. (kwtx)

The same area of rain covering the Brazos Valley and I-10 corridor Friday afternoon is expected to linger through Friday night and into Saturday morning. There could be a bit of a lull in the rain Saturday morning, but more widely scattered to numerous light-to-moderate showers should form across the eastern half of the state midday Saturday through the afternoon. Saturday’s rain will be very much hit or miss, but travel will again be impacted along I-35, I-45, I-10, I-20, and I-30.

Christmas Eve is when the main storm system swings through the state. Widespread and locally heavy rain should form overnight Saturday into Sunday across Central and North Texas and will gradually push eastward throughout the day.

Sunday morning and midday will likely be quite rainy from San Antonio through the Metroplex and eastward into Northeast Texas and toward Houston. Sunday’s morning rain should move progressively eastward throughout the day with the I-35 corridor slowly drying out likely before sunset. Heavy rain and non-severe storms will shift eastward and potentially inundate I-10 east of San Antonio, I-45, and much of East Texas through Sunday evening before rain departs the state before daybreak Christmas morning.

