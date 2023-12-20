City of Killeen to assume responsibility of Central Texas State Veterans Cemetery

KILLEEN, Texas (KWTX) - The Killeen City Council on Tuesday approved an interlocal agreement for the City of Killeen to assume responsibility of management, personnel, and operations services for the Central Texas State Veterans Cemetery.

The cemetery is located on Fort Hood Street and was managed by the General Land Office and Veterans Board. The City of Killeen said the Veterans Land Board will still retain ownership and responsibility for all of the cemetery assets, including all buildings, real property, capital expenditures and all equipment and assets originally associated with the board.

The General Land Office will also pay all of the City of Killeen’s direct and indirect costs and capital repairs costing $1,000 or more.

“To honor our fallen, men and women— the City of Killeen was chosen to take care of the grounds— I think that is an honor to have that opportunity,” Mayor Debbie Nash-King said. “We thank you for choosing us to be apart of a legacy to honor the men and women who made the ultimate sacrifice” she continued while addressing Dr. John Kelley, Director of the Texas Veterans Land Board.

The General Land Office and Veterans Board used contracted employees and the agreement allows for the City of Killeen to absorb the current 22 workers as City employees.

These staff members will now continue to maintain the cemetery at the current national standards and receive City health and retirement benefits, the City said.

City Manager, Kent Cagle, said the process will begin in February 2024 and this agreement will now be incorporated into next year’s budget.

Copyright 2023 KWTX. All rights reserved.