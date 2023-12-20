Advertise
Be Remarkable
Central Texas Salutes
Restaurant Report Card
Tell Me Something Good
Legal Minute
Minuto Legal

City of Killeen to assume responsibility of Central Texas State Veterans Cemetery

Veterans Land Board to retain ownership, responsibility for all Veterans Cemetery assets
FILE: Central Texans families laid more than 11,000 wreaths at the Central Texas State...
FILE: Central Texans families laid more than 11,000 wreaths at the Central Texas State Veterans Cemetery.(Alex Gibbs)
By KWTX Staff
Published: Dec. 19, 2023 at 6:16 PM CST|Updated: 32 minutes ago
Email This Link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

KILLEEN, Texas (KWTX) - The Killeen City Council on Tuesday approved an interlocal agreement for the City of Killeen to assume responsibility of management, personnel, and operations services for the Central Texas State Veterans Cemetery.

The cemetery is located on Fort Hood Street and was managed by the General Land Office and Veterans Board. The City of Killeen said the Veterans Land Board will still retain ownership and responsibility for all of the cemetery assets, including all buildings, real property, capital expenditures and all equipment and assets originally associated with the board.

The General Land Office will also pay all of the City of Killeen’s direct and indirect costs and capital repairs costing $1,000 or more.

“To honor our fallen, men and women— the City of Killeen was chosen to take care of the grounds— I think that is an honor to have that opportunity,” Mayor Debbie Nash-King said. “We thank you for choosing us to be apart of a legacy to honor the men and women who made the ultimate sacrifice” she continued while addressing Dr. John Kelley, Director of the Texas Veterans Land Board.

The General Land Office and Veterans Board used contracted employees and the agreement allows for the City of Killeen to absorb the current 22 workers as City employees.

These staff members will now continue to maintain the cemetery at the current national standards and receive City health and retirement benefits, the City said.

City Manager, Kent Cagle, said the process will begin in February 2024 and this agreement will now be incorporated into next year’s budget.

Copyright 2023 KWTX. All rights reserved.

Most Read

The photo shows Hall kneeling down to help the young boy, who is wearing a holiday-themed suit.
Elementary school custodian warms hearts with small gesture: ‘He is one of a kind’
Police officers responded to the crash in the 4900 block of Lake Shore Drive shortly before 3...
Waco police identify man killed in head-on collision on Lake Shore
The Fuddruckers location in Waco
One of the last remaining Fuddruckers is closing in Waco
A California airport worker hit a $20 million jackpot thanks to playing the lottery on his...
Airport worker wins $20 million from scratch-off ticket he bought on lunch break
Louise Jean Wilson
‘Someday I will forgive’: Parents of Whitney teen killed in Houston road rage incident open up about devastating loss

Latest News

KWTX News 10 at Five
Crews battle overnight fire in Waco
KWTX News 10 at Five
Killeen murder suspect arrested a decade later in Northern Ohio
China Spring high school campus, one of the schools that had a four day school week starting...
Central Texas Superintendents share success with new 4-day school week
A McLennan County grand jury indicted Howard George Dotson, 48, as a habitual criminal on a...
Belton man indicted in fifth drunken driving arrest