Doc Anderson endorses Devvie Duke in State House District 56 race

WACO, Texas (KWTX) - As the nation prepares for Christmas and politics hit the holiday slowdown, candidates gearing up for the March 2024 primary elections continue to pick up endorsements.

This week, longtime McLennan County State Rep. Doc Anderson endorsed Devvie Duke to take over the District 56 reins he has held for almost 20 years.

Duke and Waco businessman Pat Curry are vying in the March 5, 2024, Republican primary, while Waco attorney Erin Shank is running for the second time as a Democrat.

“I’m very honored to have Rep. Doc Anderson’s endorsement for House District 56,” Duke said. “Doc has led our district with conservative strength for nearly two decades. He has always put constituents first and I’m grateful that he trusts me to do the same.”

Duke also has picked up endorsements from Texas Attorney General Ken Paxton, Texas Right to Life, Texas Eagle Forum, Grassroots America and Citizens for ProLife Action of McLennan County.

Curry said he is proud to be endorsed by Texas Gov. Greg Abbott, McLennan County Sheriff Parnell McNamara, 70s rocker Ted Nugent, the Rev. Ramiro Pena and “more than 500 other local conservatives.”

“These people know that we need a business leader and political outsider to shake up Austin and deliver conservative results on the border, on property taxes, on water and on education,” Curry said. “Things are never going to change if we keep sending political professionals to Austin, and that’s why I’m running, and that’s why we’re picking up so much support and momentum. I will continue to work day and night to earn the trust of McLennan County voters. I’m from here and love this community and my only priority is to improve the lives of everyone in this county.”

In endorsing Duke, who is a former president of the McLennan County Republican Women Club and a State Republican Executive Committee member, Anderson said he has known her for more than a decade as a “person of utmost integrity and honesty.”

“Character counts and Devvie has it in spades,” Anderson wrote in his endorsement. “As I leave the Texas Legislature, it is important to me that I be followed by someone who shares my values and those of the people who call McLennan County and District 56 home – someone who has a proven record of conservative leadership and service to our party.

“I am grateful to have a true patriot like Devvie, who will step up and continue the fight for our shared conservative values in the Texas House,” said Anderson, a retired veterinarian.

Abbott’s endorsement of Curry said that as a successful business owner, Curry understands the importance of a thriving economy.

“I know Pat will be a fierce advocate in the Texas House to ensure that we remain on a pathway to eliminate property taxes, secure our border and expand school choice for all Texas parents and students once and for all,” Abbott said in endorsing Curry. “Please join me in supporting Pat Curry for a representative for House District 56.”

Shank has been endorsed by former U.S. Rep. Chet Edwards and former Ambassador to Sweden Lyndon Olson Jr.

Copyright 2023 KWTX. All rights reserved.