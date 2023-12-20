Former teacher charged with killing her son found not guilty by reason of insanity

WACO, Texas (KWTX) - A former teacher who authorities say shot and killed her son in November 2020 on what would have been his first day at Riesel High School was found not guilty by reason of insanity Wednesday.

Judge Susan Kelly of Waco’s 54th State District Court conducted an uncontested hearing at which officials agreed that Sarah Elizabeth Hunt was insane when she shot and killed her 17-year-old son, Garrett Hunt.

Hunt, 42, cried and clutched the hand of her attorney, Jessi Freud, during the brief hearing, which was attended by about 10 of Hunt’s family members and friends.

Kelly committed Hunt to the North Texas State Hospital in Vernon for an initial 30-day evaluation period, after which, Freud told the court, hospital officials are expected to ask for an additional180-day commitment.

After that, her mental condition will be reviewed again by doctors and the court on an annual basis. If doctors believe she continues to be a danger to herself or others, the judge can recommit her for as long as she is deemed in need of psychiatric care and treatment.

Hunt, a former fifth-grade teacher at Lake Air Montessori magnet School in Waco, has remained in the McLennan County Jail since her arrest Nov. 9, 2020.

Freud said Hunt is “stable and very high functioning when she is properly medicated, which, fortunately, she has been for some time.”

“This was the only resolution for this case,” Freud said. “It was crystal clear that she was insane at the time of the offense and that the appropriate environment for her is a hospital, not a prison.”

Bosque County District Attorney Adam Sibley, who agreed to handle the case after McLennan County District Attorney Josh Tetens recused his office, declined comment after the commitment hearing.

Hunt’s family members and friends, who declined to identify themselves, also declined comment. Garrett Hunt’s father, who has since divorced Hunt, did not attend Wednesday’s hearing.

Kelly based her ruling in the case on the psychological evaluations of Dr. Stephen L. Mark and Dr. Lee Carter. Both found her competent to stand trial, but insane at the time of the offense.

Mark, who diagnosed Hunt as bipolar and suffering from PTSD, reported that Hunt had stopped taking her medication and was psychotic at the time of the offense.

“She previously stopped meds for a while because she was functioning better, but wonders now if that was not the best thing to have done,” Mark wrote in his report, dated April 4, 2022.

Carter’s report remains sealed by the court at Freud’s request. Freud has said that by the time the doctors evaluated Hunt, she was back on her medication and had regained her competency to stand trial.

Hunt, according to Mark’s report, has a history of treatment for mental disorders “going back years.”

“At the time of the alleged offense, she was confused and not fully in touch with reality,” Mark wrote. “She had been under ever-increasing amounts of stress and strain for weeks, at least. She was becoming less able to think things through and complete even simple tasks. She had been feeling bogged down and not in reality.”

Hunt has a family history of depression and “tells of a wild, promiscuous type of life for a while as a teenager,” Mark’s report says. “She had a psychiatric hospitalization for severe suicidal risk years ago. She sometimes has racing thoughts. She has had repeated bouts of depression.”

According to reports, Hunt left her minivan running on a Riesel street with a pistol and ammunition inside while she sought help for her son after the shooting.

Officers found Garrett Hunt’s body with multiple gunshot wounds in the front seat of the minivan on East Frederick Road. Police found a .40-caliber pistol on the driver’s side floor, officials said.

McLennan County Sheriff’s Office investigators said Hunt picked up her son from a camper, where he had been staying with his father, and was going to take him to school. Sarah Hunt approached two people near the Riesel Square and told them her son needed help and was with her mother in heaven, according to court documents.

“She asked, ‘What have I done?’ and said, ‘This is not real,’ " court documents state.

During questioning, Hunt “would respond by sobbing, saying, ‘I didn’t mean to, I didn’t mean to,’ " according to an arrest affidavit.

