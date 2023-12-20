Here come the rain chances and they daily last into Christmas Eve

We’re inching closer to the Christmas holiday and rain chances are increasing for Central Texas. Forecast models are trending upwards in rain totals, possibly with widespread amounts between 1 to 2-inches, with isolated higher amounts not out of the question. We’re expecting rain chances to roll in just in time for all that holiday travel, so it’s important you stay up to date with the forecast. We’re forecasting mainly two big waves of rain starting late Thursday through Christmas Eve. We’re not forecasting it to be rainy all day Thursday through the weekend, but cloudy skies and some occasional showers or patchy fog will be possible in between the two MAIN waves of heavier rainfall… But there’s some good news looking forward to Christmas Day - Rain looks to clear out for Christmas Day, possibly even clearing early enough for some of those Christmas Eve evening plans - But it’ll depend on the timing of the system and which side of I-35 you live on. Cooler and sunny weather is expected to return for Central Texas Christmas- Making way for a gorgeous holiday this year.

Changes began to move back into the area Wednesday. Cloud cover was on the increase from west to east throughout the day. Temperatures we’re still very warm for this time of the year, sitting into the mid 60s to low 70s this afternoon. Cloud cover continues overnight as more moisture streams in from the south. While rain chances are still low tonight into the morning, they aren’t zero. Overnight into Thursday, a stray sprinkle or two could be possible, but the main concern for the morning could be some patchy dense fog. Thursday’s morning temperatures will be in the mid-to-upper 50s with highs warming into the mid-60s as mostly cloudy skies stay stuck in place for the majority of the day. Outside of a stray morning sprinkle, most of Thursday should be dry until the afternoon when the first big wave of rain starts to move in from the west. Rain showers are forecast to move east across Central Texas starting after noon Thursday and last off and on through at least Friday morning. Depending on the timing of the storm system increasing rain chances, we could see rain linger throughout the day Friday. That’s still one of our biggest questions at this time. As far as totals go with wave #1: We could see between a half-inch and inch of rain for many spots, but a stray non-severe storm or downpour could push isolated totals closer to two inches in some spots! We do know that rain comes to a close west to east across Central Texas sometime on Friday. The combination of clouds and rain is likely to keep daytime temperatures in the 60s.

As Christmas Eve approaches, a stronger upper trough and a Pacific cold front are forecast to move eastward, bringing wave #2 of widespread showers and embedded storms. Although severe weather is not anticipated, heavy rain is possible, particularly on Sunday morning. Scattered showers and isolated non-severe storms are forecast throughout the day Saturday, with the main wave of rain moving in Saturday night into Christmas Eve morning, and gradually clearing out west to east into Sunday afternoon. Once again, the combination of clouds and rain is likely to keep daytime temperatures in the 60s to lower 70s on both days. Rainfall totals between Thursday and Sunday should be between 1″ and 2″ for most of us, but there will be some spots that could, on an isolated basis, receive 2″ to 4″ of rain. Christmas Day looks to be dry with returning sunshine! Colder air will be spilling in so morning temperatures will start out likely in the 40s and low 50s, but north winds and the returning cold Canadian air will likely keep high temperatures close to 60°. The colder air that settles in around Christmas should be around for most of the rest of the year with morning lows in the 30s Tuesday morning through at least Friday morning with afternoon highs staying seasonable in the mid-to-upper 50s.

