Advertise
Be Remarkable
Central Texas Salutes
Restaurant Report Card
Tell Me Something Good
Legal Minute
Minuto Legal

Iowa man honors late mother with $25,000 holiday display

A Christmas display on 1st Street in Mechanicsville is a passion project of holiday spirit.
By Conner Woodruff
Published: Dec. 20, 2023 at 10:30 AM CST|Updated: 48 minutes ago
Email This Link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

MECHANICSVILLE, Iowa (KCRG) - It may seem expensive at $25,000, but for Bryan Rubner, of Mechanicsville, the Christmas spirit is priceless.

Rubner started his annual display three years ago to honor his mother after she passed away.

“When I was a kid we put up all her lights and she passed away in 2020, so I thought, in her memory, I’d put up some lights,” Rubner said.

The display is made up almost entirely of Rubner’s 3D printed and programmed designs.

“Probably 2,000 hours worth of time this year, hanging stuff, printing stuff and programming the lights,” Rubner said.

The expansive display covers nearly the entire house.

“There’s about 75,000 individual pixels and maybe 85 to 90 different props,” Rubner said.

Rubner’s favorite decoration is what he calls the “megatree” in the center of his front yard.

The show starts at 4:30 p.m. along 1st Street in Mechanicsville.

Visitors can tune their FM radio into 87.9 to hear the entire show, which also includes a special message from Bryan about his mother.

Copyright 2023 KWTX. All rights reserved.

Most Read

The photo shows Hall kneeling down to help the young boy, who is wearing a holiday-themed suit.
Elementary school custodian warms hearts with small gesture: ‘He is one of a kind’
Police officers responded to the crash in the 4900 block of Lake Shore Drive shortly before 3...
Waco police identify man killed in head-on collision on Lake Shore
The Fuddruckers location in Waco
One of the last remaining Fuddruckers is closing in Waco
A California airport worker hit a $20 million jackpot thanks to playing the lottery on his...
Airport worker wins $20 million from scratch-off ticket he bought on lunch break
Robert Yancy, Jr and Leonor Priestle
Escaped Texas inmate captured; mother charged

Latest News

Two people are dead after a news helicopter crashed in a New Jersey forest. (Source: KYW/CNN)
Police discuss news chopper crash
Laquint Stevenson is charged with evading arrest, child endangerment, reckless driving and...
Man drove over 100 mph into oncoming traffic with 3 kids in car during chase, police say
The 15-second video was beamed to Earth from NASA’s Psyche spacecraft, 19 million miles (30...
Tabby the cat chases laser sent from deep space
FILE - A medical worker reacts as police officers and pedestrians cheer medical workers...
States trashing troves of masks and pandemic gear as huge, costly stockpiles linger and expire
FILE - Rep. Scott Perry, R-Pa., chair of the House Freedom Caucus, speaks during a news...
Congressman told to hand over hundreds of texts and emails to FBI in 2020 election probe