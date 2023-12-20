Advertise
Judge approves new attorneys for former Waco attorney Seth Sutton

FILE - Waco attorney Seth Sutton at the McLennan County Courthouse during his trial in an alleged murder-for-hire scheme.(Bradley Vaughn for KWTX)
By Tommy Witherspoon
Published: Dec. 20, 2023 at 3:36 PM CST|Updated: 31 minutes ago
WACO, Texas (KWTX) - Former Waco attorney Seth Sutton has new lawyers and a possible new trial date for his retrial on charges he tried to hire an undercover police officer to kill a man charged with abusing Sutton’s family member.

Visiting Judge Roy Sparkman on Wednesday approved a motion from Sutton’s former attorney, Clint Broden, of Dallas, and allowed Sutton’s new attorneys, Donald Flanary and Amanda Hernandez, to replace him.

Sparkman tentatively set Sutton’s solicitation of capital murder retrial to start Feb. 12 at a previous hearing. However, Flanary, of San Antonio, who appeared at the hearing remotely, told the judge he is involved in unrelated murder and sexual assault trials in January and said the Feb. 12 trial date might not give him enough time to prepare for Sutton’s case.

The judge set another hearing for Jan. 24 to determine if Flanary and Assistant Attorney General Matt Shahan will be ready for trial in February. If not, the judge on Wednesday set a backup trial date for April 15.

Court officials said 100 prospective jurors for Sutton’s retrial will be summoned to court Feb. 9 to fill out questionnaires to aid in jury selection.

Sutton, who has since moved to Houston, is charged with trying to hire an undercover Waco police officer who infiltrated Sutton’s motorcycle club to kill attorney Marcus Beaudin, who is charged with sexually abusing a Sutton family member when she was 14.

Broden’s motion to withdraw said Sutton can’t afford to hire him for the retrial of the case. Sutton’s first trial in August ended in a hung jury and a mistrial after the jury deadlocked 9-3 in favor of finding Sutton guilty.

The Waco undercover officer testified at Sutton’s first trial he infiltrated Sutton’s Waco-based Red Mouse Cult motorcycle club because he thought it would be a good chance to gather intelligence on criminal street gangs, such as the Bandidos. He said Sutton’s group is not considered a criminal street gang.

The officer befriended Sutton and was made a member of the motorcycle group. He testified at Sutton’s first trial that it was Sutton’s idea to kill Beaudin. He said Sutton came up with at least three scenarios in which Beaudin could be killed.

The plots involved Beaudin’s ex-wife, Chelsea Tijerina, the officer testified. Tijerina, indicted as Sutton’s co-defendant, was killed in a motorcycle accident in Williamson County.

The detective recorded several conversations with Sutton, including one in which Sutton gave him $300 to buy an untraceable gun and discussed potential alibis for them.

Broden characterized the detective as an overzealous, rogue officer who defied his supervisors’ orders to shut down the undercover investigation and who improperly entrapped Sutton by fueling his emotions over the girl’s alleged abuse.

Copyright 2023 KWTX. All rights reserved.

