Killeen art students paint Christmas mural at nonprofit that provides gifts to Fort Cavazos families

KILLEEN, Texas (KWTX) - Some local high school art students put their talents on display, creating a large mural on the wall of a nonprofit that provides Christmas presents for active-duty military families from Fort Cavazos.

Nine art students from Killeen ISD Early College High School painted the 8x9 feet Christmas tree painting with Santa, which now greets families at Santa’s Workshop at the Great Place.

“It is so adorable and more than what we asked for and the kids took their own personal time to come in and do this for us. So, we think they did an outstanding job,” said Kismet Candy, Publicity Chair for Santa’s Workshop.

Candy said her group contacted the school asking for volunteers to help them bring the Christmas spirit to an otherwise blank wall.

“It was just plain,” Candy said.

The students came up with the plans for the painting and executed it with the oversight of art teacher Johnny Williamson.

“The mural looked really good when we got done with it,” Williamson said. “The kids did a lot of hard work. We spent a lot of time brainstorming bouncing some different ideas off each other and that contributed to a lot of great results. I’m really proud of them.”

Student Heather Hollis said the result was exactly what they were hoping for, and they learned a lot along the way.

“I definitely learned a lot while doing it,” Hollis said. “I learned that painting on a wall was a lot different than painting on like a canvas.”

Hollis added it was nice to use their talents to give back to those who give so much.

“It’s something that helped the community and it’s not just art,” she said. “It’s something that inspired other people and made people happy.”

Fellow junior student Camia Mateo was also pleased that the hard work of a month of planning and painting paid off.

“The process was just really satisfying,” Mateo said. “Just watching the sketches change over time and making some little mishaps and being like ‘okay, I want to fix that. That looks so much better now.”

Santa’s Workshop at the Great Place helped provide toys this year for 1,800 children and around 900 families at Fort Cavasos.

The nonprofit celebrated it’s 25th year in 2023.

While the shop is closed for the Christmas season for picking up toys, they plan to offer their annual Christmas in July celebration in which excess toys will be given out.

They are still accepting toy donations.

