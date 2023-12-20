Advertise
Be Remarkable
Central Texas Salutes
Restaurant Report Card
Tell Me Something Good
Legal Minute
Minuto Legal

Killeen art students paint Christmas mural at nonprofit that provides gifts to Fort Cavazos families

By Julie Hays
Published: Dec. 19, 2023 at 6:46 PM CST|Updated: 41 minutes ago
Email This Link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

KILLEEN, Texas (KWTX) - Some local high school art students put their talents on display, creating a large mural on the wall of a nonprofit that provides Christmas presents for active-duty military families from Fort Cavazos.

Nine art students from Killeen ISD Early College High School painted the 8x9 feet Christmas tree painting with Santa, which now greets families at Santa’s Workshop at the Great Place.

“It is so adorable and more than what we asked for and the kids took their own personal time to come in and do this for us. So, we think they did an outstanding job,” said Kismet Candy, Publicity Chair for Santa’s Workshop.

Candy said her group contacted the school asking for volunteers to help them bring the Christmas spirit to an otherwise blank wall.

“It was just plain,” Candy said.

The students came up with the plans for the painting and executed it with the oversight of art teacher Johnny Williamson.

“The mural looked really good when we got done with it,” Williamson said. “The kids did a lot of hard work. We spent a lot of time brainstorming bouncing some different ideas off each other and that contributed to a lot of great results. I’m really proud of them.”

Nine art students from Killeen ISD Early College High School painted the 8x9 feet Christmas...
Nine art students from Killeen ISD Early College High School painted the 8x9 feet Christmas tree painting with Santa, which now greets families at Santa’s Workshop at the Great Place.(Courtesy Photos)

Student Heather Hollis said the result was exactly what they were hoping for, and they learned a lot along the way.

“I definitely learned a lot while doing it,” Hollis said. “I learned that painting on a wall was a lot different than painting on like a canvas.”

Hollis added it was nice to use their talents to give back to those who give so much.

“It’s something that helped the community and it’s not just art,” she said. “It’s something that inspired other people and made people happy.”

Fellow junior student Camia Mateo was also pleased that the hard work of a month of planning and painting paid off.

“The process was just really satisfying,” Mateo said. “Just watching the sketches change over time and making some little mishaps and being like ‘okay, I want to fix that. That looks so much better now.”

Santa’s Workshop at the Great Place helped provide toys this year for 1,800 children and around 900 families at Fort Cavasos.

The nonprofit celebrated it’s 25th year in 2023.

While the shop is closed for the Christmas season for picking up toys, they plan to offer their annual Christmas in July celebration in which excess toys will be given out.

They are still accepting toy donations.

Copyright 2023 KWTX. All rights reserved.

Most Read

The photo shows Hall kneeling down to help the young boy, who is wearing a holiday-themed suit.
Elementary school custodian warms hearts with small gesture: ‘He is one of a kind’
Police officers responded to the crash in the 4900 block of Lake Shore Drive shortly before 3...
Waco police identify man killed in head-on collision on Lake Shore
The Fuddruckers location in Waco
One of the last remaining Fuddruckers is closing in Waco
A California airport worker hit a $20 million jackpot thanks to playing the lottery on his...
Airport worker wins $20 million from scratch-off ticket he bought on lunch break
Louise Jean Wilson
‘Someday I will forgive’: Parents of Whitney teen killed in Houston road rage incident open up about devastating loss

Latest News

KWTX News 10 at Five
Tell Me Something Good: 12.19.23
FILE: Central Texans families laid more than 11,000 wreaths at the Central Texas State...
City of Killeen to assume responsibility of Central Texas State Veterans Cemetery
China Spring high school campus, one of the schools that had a four day school week starting...
Central Texas superintendents say 4-day school week has helped mitigate issues impacting teachers, students
A McLennan County grand jury indicted Howard George Dotson, 48, as a habitual criminal on a...
Belton man indicted in fifth drunken driving arrest