Advertise
Be Remarkable
Central Texas Salutes
Restaurant Report Card
Tell Me Something Good
Legal Minute
Minuto Legal

Real-life Grinch steals gifts from under family’s Christmas tree

Police are looking for a man who was caught on camera taking a family's gifts from under their tree. (Credit: KCAL/KCBS via CNN Newsource)
By KCAL/KCBS Staff
Published: Dec. 20, 2023 at 6:42 AM CST|Updated: 18 minutes ago
Email This Link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

HUNTINGTON BEACH, Calif. (KCAL/KCBS) - A real-life Grinch is on the loose in California.

Security camera video caught the man stealing gifts from under a tree.

The suspect seen on video in a red hoodie rifled through a family’s Christmas gifts Monday.

A camera rolling next to the decorated tree caught his every move as he loaded expensive electronics and toys into a shoe basket that had been dumped on the floor.

“When I came home, our kid saw what happened and it troubled him. And I took them to the neighbors to make sure that they’d cleared the house,” the homeowner said.

The homeowner did not want to be identified because the burglar has not been caught.

The thief spent several minutes inside the house, went through drawers and stole jewelry, too.

“I just can’t believe close to Christmas that happens. It’s heartbreaking, honestly, and it’s terrifying,” Huntington Beach resident Jordan Lorah said.

Resident Mallory Maske said she hopes the suspect is caught.

“I hope they find this guy. I mean, break into people’s homes ruining Christmas, not cool. So let’s find him,” she said.

The burglar got his face close to the security camera lens, seemingly unaware that he was being recorded.

Copyright 2023 KCAL/KCBS via CNN Newsource. All rights reserved.

Most Read

The photo shows Hall kneeling down to help the young boy, who is wearing a holiday-themed suit.
Elementary school custodian warms hearts with small gesture: ‘He is one of a kind’
Police officers responded to the crash in the 4900 block of Lake Shore Drive shortly before 3...
Waco police identify man killed in head-on collision on Lake Shore
The Fuddruckers location in Waco
One of the last remaining Fuddruckers is closing in Waco
A California airport worker hit a $20 million jackpot thanks to playing the lottery on his...
Airport worker wins $20 million from scratch-off ticket he bought on lunch break
Robert Yancy, Jr and Leonor Priestle
Escaped Texas inmate captured; mother charged

Latest News

FILE - A medical worker reacts as police officers and pedestrians cheer medical workers...
States trashing troves of masks and pandemic gear as huge, costly stockpiles linger and expire
Police are looking for a man who was caught on camera stealing a family's gifts from under...
Real-life Grinch steals gifts from under family's Christmas tree
A news helicopter crashed in New Jersey, killing both the pilot and photographer on board, the...
News helicopter crashes in New Jersey forest, killing pilot and photographer, TV station says
Palestinians inspect a house after it was hit by an Israeli bombardment on Rafah, southern...
Hamas leader visits Cairo, a sign talks on another Gaza truce and hostage swap are gathering pace