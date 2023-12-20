‘Scammer is in the slammer’: Suspect arrested after attempting to use fake identity at local dealership

WACO, Texas (KWTX) - A man has been arrested after attempting to use a stolen identity to purchase a vehicle from a local dealership, according to the McLennan County Sheriff’s Office (MCSO).

Derrick Neal, 41, has been charged with false statement to obtain property or credit in the provision of certain services over $30,000 but under $150,000, a third-degree felony.

Neal went to a local dealership attempting to purchase a vehicle and wanted the vehicle delivered to a location in Dallas, police say.

McLennan County Sheriff Parnell McNamara says the dealership got suspicious of Neal’s identity and contacted law enforcement.

An investigation was conducted and found that Neal was using a stolen identity, MCSO says.

MCSO and the Texas DPS Criminal Investigations Department established a sting operation and met with Neal at the location in Dallas.

Authorities delivered the vehicle to Neal while dressed in the dealership’s attire and police say he was arrested without incident.

“The scammer is in the slammer,” McNamara said.

He is being held in the McLennan County Jail on a $30,000 bond.

Neal is also being investigated by the Garland Police Department for identity theft.

Copyright 2023 KWTX. All rights reserved.