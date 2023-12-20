Advertise
Suspect involved in police pursuit of stolen vehicle on I-35 has been identified, charged

Adrian Garcia, 17.
Adrian Garcia, 17.(McLennan County Jail)
By KWTX Staff
Published: Dec. 20, 2023 at 12:08 PM CST|Updated: 4 hours ago
WACO, Texas (KWTX) - The suspect involved in the pursuit of a stolen vehicle on IH-35 early Wednesday morning has been identified and charged.

Adrian Garcia, 17, has been charged with evading arrest with a vehicle and theft of property equal to or greater than $30,000 and less than $150,000, both third-degree felonies.

On Dec. 20, an officer with the Lacy Lakeview Police Department began talking with Garcia online.

Garcia claimed to have a stolen 2021 Dodge Charger and wanted to sell it for $2,500, an affidavit states.

Police ran the vehicles license plate in the Texas Crime Information Center and confirmed the vehicle was stolen.

The officer agreed to Garcia’s price for the vehicle, and both agreed to meet at 1705 North IH-35 in Bellmead.

When Garica arrived at the location, multiple officers were waiting and attempted to contain the Charger with their patrol vehicles, according to the affidavit.

Upon seeing this, the affidavit states Garcia accelerated his vehicle and attempted to escape the officers by getting onto IH-35.

Multiple officers began to chase Garcia, who reached speeds of 150 MPH in his attempt to escape law enforcement, according to the affidavit.

Hillsboro Police Department and the Hill County Sheriff’s Office were contacted to assist with stopping the vehicle and were able to do so at mile marker 371 on IH-35 northbound, the affidavit states.

Garcia and a passenger, a minor, were removed from the vehicle.

The affidavit states the minor was moved to the Bill Lounge Detention Center.

Garcia was moved to the McLennan County Jail where he remains on bonds totaling $10,000.

